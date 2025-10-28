Inside stunning Hall with underfloor heating, bespoke kitchen-diner and bedroom suite

Featherstone Hall is the last remaining of four grand homes that once​ stood in the village.

Behind electric gates an​d with a large driveway and landscaped gardens, ​the property stands proud and tall.

With​ two sizeable reception rooms and three bedrooms, ​it features underfloor heating throughout.

An entrance hall with herringbone flooring has a sweeping staircase with bespoke cabinetry beneath it, while a guest w.c. leading off is smart and contemporary.

​At the heart of the home is the kitchen and dining area with a central ebony island, dove-grey cabinetry with marble-style worktops,and brushed brass hardware.

Tall sash windows draw in natural light, as does a bay window in the dining area​.

​The kitchen has integrated appliances, a boiling water tap and a​ useful pantry​, with layered lighting ​that can shift the mood according to time or occasion.

From the main hallway​ is a ​bay-fronted lounge​ with feature fireplace, a wood burning stove​, and herringbone flooring​.

A glazed door opens to the garden terrace.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms​ are off the first floor landing, and include the principal bedroom with its panel​led sash windows and ​'quiet grandeur'. Polished chestnut herringbone flooring ​adds to the warmth, while a walk-in wardrobe ​is luxury boutique-style.

The adjoining en-suite ​is tiled in marble-effect porcelain, ​with a walk-in shower, brushed brass fittings and illuminated vanity mirror​.

Another front bedroom is a double, then there’s a third bedroom of flexible use.

The main bathroom ​has pale stone porcelain​ tiles​ and reveals a deep​, free​-standing bath, double vanity and walk-in shower​.

​To the front of the house, a private garden has a paved terrace, lawns and raised planters.

Faviell Gardens​ is described by the agent as a 'leafy enclave with a friendly sense of community​'.

Featherstone Hall, Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, Pontefract​, is for sale at £500,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292​.

1 . Featherstone Hall, Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, Pontefract​ A bright and beautiful modern kitchen and diner, with bay window and central island. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

2 . Featherstone Hall, Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, Pontefract​ The dining table and chairs sits easily in the deep bay of the spacious room. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

3 . Featherstone Hall, Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, Pontefract​ A stunning reception room that, like the rest of the home, has underfloor heating. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

4 . Featherstone Hall, Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, Pontefract​ A glimpse of the feature staircase from the main hall. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales