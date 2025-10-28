Inside stunning Hall with underfloor heating, bespoke kitchen-diner and bedroom suite

Featherstone Hall is the last remaining of four grand homes that once stood in the village.
Behind electric gates and with a large driveway and landscaped gardens, the property stands proud and tall.
With two sizeable reception rooms and three bedrooms, it features underfloor heating throughout.
An entrance hall with herringbone flooring has a sweeping staircase with bespoke cabinetry beneath it, while a guest w.c. leading off is smart and contemporary.
At the heart of the home is the kitchen and dining area with a central ebony island, dove-grey cabinetry with marble-style worktops,and brushed brass hardware.
Tall sash windows draw in natural light, as does a bay window in the dining area.
The kitchen has integrated appliances, a boiling water tap and a useful pantry, with layered lighting that can shift the mood according to time or occasion.
From the main hallway is a bay-fronted lounge with feature fireplace, a wood burning stove, and herringbone flooring.
A glazed door opens to the garden terrace.
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are off the first floor landing, and include the principal bedroom with its panelled sash windows and 'quiet grandeur'. Polished chestnut herringbone flooring adds to the warmth, while a walk-in wardrobe is luxury boutique-style.
The adjoining en-suite is tiled in marble-effect porcelain, with a walk-in shower, brushed brass fittings and illuminated vanity mirror.
Another front bedroom is a double, then there’s a third bedroom of flexible use.
The main bathroom has pale stone porcelain tiles and reveals a deep, free-standing bath, double vanity and walk-in shower.
To the front of the house, a private garden has a paved terrace, lawns and raised planters.
Faviell Gardens is described by the agent as a 'leafy enclave with a friendly sense of community'.
Featherstone Hall, Faviell Gardens, Featherstone, Pontefract, is for sale at £500,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.
