Inside this beautifully extended semi for sale in top Wakefield location

In a choice location directly opposite Sandal Castle is this extended semi-detached home with a stunning interior and gardens.

The four-bedroom family home is surprisingly spacious, with a modern, open plan design.

Clear views of the castle are from the front of the house, where there is a lawned garden, the driveway with parking, and an integral garage.

A lawned rear garden with established borders has a raised decked area, and another private seating space - all ideal for outdoor entertaining.

From the front porch and entrance door with coloured leaded lights, is a reception hall with decorative cornicing, a plate rack and a feature return staircase leading up.

A solid fuel fire within a feature fireplace with working chimney is central to a family room with bay window and exposed wood flooring, that is open plan to the kitchen.

Here are fitted units with matching island unit and breakfast bar, that incorporates a four-ring gas hob. There's an integrated electric oven, and a living flame effect gas stove within an original period fireplace.

The kitchen is open plan to the conservatory, that has sliding patio doors to outside.

French doors also lead outside from the dining room, and from the lounge to the rear garden.

The lounge also features a multi-fuel stove inset to a brick chimney breast with rustic oak mantel.

From the first floor gallery landing is a main bedroom with period-style fireplace, and decorative detail that includes a ceiling rose. A dressing room leads to the modern en suite shower room with double cubicle.

Another two bedrooms have period-style fireplaces, and one also has an en suite shower room, while the final bedroom has views to the castle.

The family bathroom includes a free-standing, roll-top bath, and a walk-in double shower cubicle.

Two lofts have Velux windows and are fully boarded, with potential for development.

This home in Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale at £595,000, with Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 200544.

1 . Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield An open view to the Sandal Castle from the driveway. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield The bright and modern kitchen has a living flame effect gas stove within an original period fireplace. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield A central island in the kitchen extends to a breakfast bar. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield The bay-fronted sitting and family room with feature chimney breast and fireplace. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents, Wakefield Photo Sales