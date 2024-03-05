The attractive front view of the Ackworth property, that has countryside views to the rear.

With zoned underfloor heating to the ground floor, this high spec home also has south-facing gardens.

A hallway with wood flooring and a built-in coat rack leads in to the house.

The living room, with extensive views, has French doors leading outside, and a cosy cast iron wood-burning stove within a rustic fireplace.

The cinema room, with reclined seating, has a side media room and w.c., while the beamed office is great for the homeworker.

Within the living and dining kitchen are bi-folding doors to decking overlooking the gardens.

In the kitchen are bespoke fitted units with granite worktops, an island unit, and many appliances. The dining area extends to the decked patio, and there's an integrated bluetooth music system.

A side hall, utility and a further w.c. complete the ground floor.

All double bedrooms are on the first floor, the principal room having French doors to a Juliet balcony, a dressing room and a luxury en suite.

Two further bedrooms have en suites, and with the final two rooms is a deluxe family bathroom.

Automated gates lead in to the front parking space, with double and single garages.

The lovely rear garden has various seating areas, with an outdoor kitchen under a gazebo with a built-in gas barbecue, a fridge, sink and pizza oven.

A large lawn is flanked by well-stocked beds and borders.