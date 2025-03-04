The imposing property that's currently for sale in Kirk Smeaton.The imposing property that's currently for sale in Kirk Smeaton.
Inside this luxury home with the wow factor - and its own leisure complex

This very impressive home with an indoor swimming pool is set over four levels and includes an integral double garage, a detached double garage a​nd outbuildings which​ provide scope for development, subject to planning consents.
By Sally Burton
Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:35 BST

​Cragtops sits within private grounds on the fringe of Kirk Smeaton, a small rural village close to Ackworth and Pontefract, yet with easy access to the main motorway network.

A spacious entrance hall with a gallery landing opens into the main reception room, with views over a nature reserve.

The dining kitchen has fitted units, with integrated appliances and a central island with granite work surface.

Also at ground floor level is a cloakroom, a home office, a guest bedroom with en suite shower room, and a rear entrance hall.

The leisure suite comprises a heated swimming pool with automatic cover, a hot tub, a sauna, two shower rooms and a washroom with w.c..

At lower ground floor level is a large family or games room, a bedroom with adjoining shower room, a store room and plant room.

Off the first floor gallery landing is a gymnasium area and utility room.

The principal bedroom has both walk-in and fitted wardrobes, a luxury en suite, and a balcony overlooking the nature reserve.

There are three further bedrooms, two with en suites, and a washroom with w.c..

The second floor could become a self-contained apartment if required, comprising a bedroom with shower room, second bedroom or sitting room and eaves storage.

Electric gates lead in to the property and a tarmac drive encompasses the house, with access to the integral double garage and separate detached double garage that contains the Biomass heating system.

Beyond the garage is a large greenhouse, former stables and an open barn with development potential.

Cragtops, Pinfold Lane, Kirk Smeaton​, is for sale at £2,950,000, with Carter Jonas, Harrogate.

The entrance hall and main lounge with gallery landing.

