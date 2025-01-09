Inside this pristine four-bedroom home with open plan living

The Reece is a four-bedroom detached home with open plan living that's ideal for families and for entertaining.

From a spacious entrance hallway is the main living area with fitted kitchen, plus a utility room, a contemporary wet room, and two rooms of flexible use.

A principal first floor bedroom has private facilities, and with two further bedrooms is a main bathroom.

Double-glazed windows have integrated blinds, with gas central heating, CCTV and CAT 5 cabling in every room. Provision is in place for solar panel installation.

The front driveway can accommodate five cars, and leads to an integral garage, while an enclosed rear garden displays a manicured lawn and patio area.

The open plan dining and living kitchen includes a high spec kitchen with Howdens' fitted units and quartz worktops, plus a full range of integrated appliances.

Bi-fold doors with integral window blinds open to the garden, and there's a central island with quartz waterfall.

In the sitting area, with ceiling speakers and downlighting, is a cosy woodburning stove with floating beam above.

The utility room has doors to the garden, and into the garage and wet room.

A double bedroom is currently used as a reception room, and there's a home office.

​Three first floor double bedrooms include one with doors to a Juliet balcony with far reaching views. This main bedroom also has a large walk-in wardrobe and a ;uxury en suite.

​A family bathroom has both bath and walk-in shower, with a washbasin vanity unit.

​​The Reece, Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford, is for sale at £475,000, with Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth, tel. 0113 282 3056.

1 . ​​The Reece, Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford Smart and spacious open plan living. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth Photo Sales

2 . ​​The Reece, Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford The kitchen has fitted units from Howdens, with quartz worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth Photo Sales

3 . ​​The Reece, Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford Bi-fold doors to the garden make indoor to outdoor living in the warmer months of the year easy. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth Photo Sales

4 . ​​The Reece, Spittal Hardwick Lane, Castleford The bright and spacious entrance hallway. Photo: Tudor Sales and Lettings, Garforth Photo Sales