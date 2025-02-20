Inside this stunning, updated family home for sale in Wakefield hot spot

The cul-de-sac property has undergone many upgrades, with recently fitted carpets.

An entrance hall leads in to the home, with a staircase leading up, an archway through to the dining room, and entry to the double aspect lounge, with its feature floor to ceiling window.

Within the kitchen and diner are fitted units, with an integrated double oven, ceramic hob and cooker hood, an integrated dishwasher and fridge, and a freestanding unit.

Double doors open to the conservatory that has French doors to the garden, and there's a separate utility room, with doors through to the integral double garage and a w.c..

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms and a family bathroom, with landing space suitable for use.

The main bedroom has a modern en suite shower room with a walk-in, double shower unit, and a juliet style balcony to the rear.

A second bedroom has built in wardrobes, while another has a built-in corner shower cubicle, and storage space.

Within the house bathroom suite is a deep, extra-wide heat retaining bath with a wall mounted shower and a hand-held shower attachment.

An attractive lawned garden lies to the front of the property, with a driveway that provides parking for four cars and leads to the double garage.

To the rear is a large lawned garden with paved and decked patios, that looks out over Wakefield Golf Course.

There are rockery style beds, a seating area with overhead canopy, and a garden shed with light.

​The Fairways, ​Finch Avenue, ​Sandal, Wakefield​, is for sale at £650,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield.

