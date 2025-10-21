Inside this very comfortable, updated cottage with an interesting period feature

Millhouse is a four-bedroom detached period cottage with double garage, that has been beautifully modernised while retaining its timeless charm and character.
Its many features include an unusual one, of a well, as a centrepiece in the light and spacious beamed hallway that leads to ground floor rooms, and has a staircase leading upwards.
Exposed ceiling beams with vaulted ceilings feature throughout the home, while Yorkshire stone flooring extends through the kitchen and hallway.
The lounge with dining room is ideal for both family use and for larger gatherings, and adjoining this is a bright and spacious sitting room with stunning views of the gardens.
From the well equipped country style kitchen with a central island is an additional utility area and a w.c.. A comfortable ground-floor bedroom provides flexibility for guests or could be useful for multi-generational living.
Completing the ground floor is a charming garden room, from where you can gaze across the landscaped garden. Upstairs, the main bedroom has both an en-suite shower room and an adjoining dressing room. There are two more sizeable double bedrooms at this level, along with a stylish family bathroom. The property's stunning, mature gardens have multiple seating areas, while the insulated summerhouse offers versatile extra space that could suit many uses, from a home office, to a studio, or creative retreat.
A double garage provides secure parking and has extra storage space.
This unique home is described by the agent as offering "a rare combination of character, space, and serenity, making it an ideal countryside residence for those seeking both charm and comfort".
Millhouse, Darrington Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £700,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.
