Inside this very comfortable, updated cottage with an interesting period feature

By Sally Burton
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
​This exceptional cottage for sale offers peace, privacy and landscaped gardens with an insulated summerhouse for flexible year-round use.

Millhouse is a four-bedroom detached period cottage with double garage, that has been beautifully modernised while retaining its timeless charm and character.

Its many features include an unusual one, of a well, as a centrepiece in the light and spacious beamed hallway that leads to ground floor rooms, and has a staircase leading upwards.

Exposed ceiling beams with vaulted ceilings feature throughout the home, while Yorkshire stone flooring extends through the kitchen and hallway.

​The lounge​ with dining room​ is ideal for both family use and for larger gatherings, and adjoining this is a bright and spacious sitting room​ with stunning views of the gardens.

​From the well equipped country style kitchen with a central island​ is an additional utility area and ​a w.c.. A comfortable ground-floor bedroom provides flexibility for guests or​ could be useful for multi-generational living.

Completing the ground floor is a ​charming garden room​, from where you can gaze across the landscaped garden​. Upstairs, the ​main bedroom​ has both an en-suite shower room and an adjoining dressing room. There are two ​more sizeable double bedrooms​ at this level, along with a stylish family bathroo​m. The property​'s stunning, mature gardens​ have multiple seating areas​, while ​the insulated summerhouse offers versatile extra space​ that could suit many uses, from a home office, ​to a studio, or creative retreat.

A double garage provides secure parking and​ has extra storage​ space.

This ​unique home ​is described by the agent as offering "a rare combination of character, space, and serenity, making it an ideal countryside residence for those seeking both charm and comfort​".

​Millhouse, Darrington Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​, is for sale at £700,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

The hallway has a well feature as a reminder of the property's heritage.

1. ​Millhouse, Darrington Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​

The hallway has a well feature as a reminder of the property's heritage. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

Open vaults and beamed ceilings are among the cottage's charming period features.

2. ​Millhouse, Darrington Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​

Open vaults and beamed ceilings are among the cottage's charming period features. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

The kitchen, with Yorkshire stone flooring, has a central island.

3. ​Millhouse, Darrington Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​

The kitchen, with Yorkshire stone flooring, has a central island. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

The lounge with dining room is spacious, with a brick feature fireplace within the chimney breast.

4. ​Millhouse, Darrington Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire​

The lounge with dining room is spacious, with a brick feature fireplace within the chimney breast. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

