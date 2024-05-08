The following properties are all currently for sale on RightmoveThe following properties are all currently for sale on Rightmove
Location, Location, Location: Here are the 15 most expensive homes for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove as Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer return with new series

As Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer return to our TV screens with a new series of Location, Location, Location, we take a look at some of the most luxurious properties currently for sale in Wakefield.
By Dominic Brown
Published 8th May 2024, 13:30 BST

Kirstie and Phil are back with a new series on Channel 4 tonight (Wednesday), helping more house-hunters make their next move.

If you’re inspired by the popular duo to start looking for your new dream home, one of these could be just for you.

Here are the 15 most expensive properties currently for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these homes, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, is on sale with Holroyd Miller priced £1,700,000

1. £1,700,000

This property on Barnsley Road, Wakefield, is on sale with Holroyd Miller priced £1,700,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property at Woodthorpe Glades, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, priced £1,250,000

2. £1,250,000

This property at Woodthorpe Glades, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, priced £1,250,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Chevet Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Holroyd Miller, priced £1,150,000

3. £1,150,000

This property on Chevet Lane, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Holroyd Miller, priced £1,150,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property at Woodthorpe Manor, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, priced £1,150,000

4. £1,150,000

This property at Woodthorpe Manor, Sandal, Wakefield, is on sale with Hallmark from Richard Kendall, priced £1,150,000 Photo: Rightmove

