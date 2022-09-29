News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A covered outdoor seating area with attractive garden surroundings.

Look around this beautiful, open plan Badsworth home for sale

Open plan living with easy and stylish access to outdoor facilities, are among the hallmarks of this lovely cul-de-sac home in the village of Badsworth.

By Sally Burton
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:34 pm

With large rear gardens that include a pond with jetty, and stunning countryside views, the four bedroom property also has a detached summer house.

​The spacious kitchen with dining area​ ​has Shaker style units​, a central island, and marble worktops. Integrated appliances include a NEFF double oven with matching five ring gas hob, an automatic washing machine, a larder fridge and freezer.

Bi-fold doors lead from the kitchen to a sun room with French doors​ to​ the garden.

The impressive lounge with a vaulted ceiling also has patio doors leading outside, with a wood fuel cast iron stove inset to the chimney breast with an oak mantel, as a focal point.

​Another sitting room​ with vaulted ceiling has a contemporary style multi-fuel stove within a brick chimney setting. Four skylight windows light the room, while bi-folding doors give access to the garden.

The reception hall has​ a staircase with spindle balustrade to the first floor’s four double bedrooms; two with en-suites and two with fitted wardrobes. The house bathroom, with contemporary tiling, has a 'P'-shaped bath with shower over and curved screen.

A master bedroom has a tiled en suite with bath and walk-in double shower cubicle, while the second en suite features a corner shower unit.

Behind the house is an integral double garage with power and lighting, while parking space is on the front driveway.

There's a patio with pergola fronting the rear lawn, then there is more garden, with mature trees, and the pond.

​This home in Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, is for sale priced £789,000, with Hodsons​ estate agents. Call 01924 200544.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-large-and-lovely-farmhouse-comes-with-development-opportunities-3861024

1. The property for sale in Badsworth village

This family home in Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, is for sale priced £789,000.

Photo: Tim Baker

Photo Sales

2. The swish dining kitchen

The spacious kitchen has Shaker style units, with a central island and dining unit, and marble worktops.

Photo: Tim Baker

Photo Sales

3. The dining room

A versatile space used currently as a dining room.

Photo: Tim Baker

Photo Sales

4. Exceptional outdoor facilities

The covered terrace is perfect for al fresco dining.

Photo: Tim Baker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3