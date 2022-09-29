Look around this beautiful, open plan Badsworth home for sale

With large rear gardens that include a pond with jetty, and stunning countryside views, the four bedroom property also has a detached summer house.

​The spacious kitchen with dining area​ ​has Shaker style units​, a central island, and marble worktops. Integrated appliances include a NEFF double oven with matching five ring gas hob, an automatic washing machine, a larder fridge and freezer.

Bi-fold doors lead from the kitchen to a sun room with French doors​ to​ the garden.

The impressive lounge with a vaulted ceiling also has patio doors leading outside, with a wood fuel cast iron stove inset to the chimney breast with an oak mantel, as a focal point.

​Another sitting room​ with vaulted ceiling has a contemporary style multi-fuel stove within a brick chimney setting. Four skylight windows light the room, while bi-folding doors give access to the garden.

The reception hall has​ a staircase with spindle balustrade to the first floor’s four double bedrooms; two with en-suites and two with fitted wardrobes. The house bathroom, with contemporary tiling, has a 'P'-shaped bath with shower over and curved screen.

A master bedroom has a tiled en suite with bath and walk-in double shower cubicle, while the second en suite features a corner shower unit.

Behind the house is an integral double garage with power and lighting, while parking space is on the front driveway.

There's a patio with pergola fronting the rear lawn, then there is more garden, with mature trees, and the pond.

​This home in Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, is for sale priced £789,000, with Hodsons​ estate agents. Call 01924 200544.

1. The property for sale in Badsworth village This family home in Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, is for sale priced £789,000. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

2. The swish dining kitchen The spacious kitchen has Shaker style units, with a central island and dining unit, and marble worktops. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

3. The dining room A versatile space used currently as a dining room. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales

4. Exceptional outdoor facilities The covered terrace is perfect for al fresco dining. Photo: Tim Baker Photo Sales