Look around this beautiful, open plan Badsworth home for sale
Open plan living with easy and stylish access to outdoor facilities, are among the hallmarks of this lovely cul-de-sac home in the village of Badsworth.
With large rear gardens that include a pond with jetty, and stunning countryside views, the four bedroom property also has a detached summer house.
The spacious kitchen with dining area has Shaker style units, a central island, and marble worktops. Integrated appliances include a NEFF double oven with matching five ring gas hob, an automatic washing machine, a larder fridge and freezer.
Bi-fold doors lead from the kitchen to a sun room with French doors to the garden.
The impressive lounge with a vaulted ceiling also has patio doors leading outside, with a wood fuel cast iron stove inset to the chimney breast with an oak mantel, as a focal point.
Another sitting room with vaulted ceiling has a contemporary style multi-fuel stove within a brick chimney setting. Four skylight windows light the room, while bi-folding doors give access to the garden.
The reception hall has a staircase with spindle balustrade to the first floor’s four double bedrooms; two with en-suites and two with fitted wardrobes. The house bathroom, with contemporary tiling, has a 'P'-shaped bath with shower over and curved screen.
A master bedroom has a tiled en suite with bath and walk-in double shower cubicle, while the second en suite features a corner shower unit.
Behind the house is an integral double garage with power and lighting, while parking space is on the front driveway.
There's a patio with pergola fronting the rear lawn, then there is more garden, with mature trees, and the pond.
This home in Saddlers Grove, Badsworth, is for sale priced £789,000, with Hodsons estate agents. Call 01924 200544.
