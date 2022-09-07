Look around this home, in part converted from shops, for sale in Ackworth

Built in 1879, this home’s stylish rooms are larger than you might expect and have some history: the living room was once a greengrocer's, then a bank, before it became living accommodation.

The garage also had a previous life, as a butcher's shop.

A spindle staircase and stone floor are original hallway features.

The breakfast kitchen too has an original stone floor, and a Victorian stove, among units and appliances that include an electric double oven and gas hob. A stable door leads outside.

Period features in rooms include a ceiling rose, picture rails, and coving. A living room fireplace holds a multi-fuel stove, while the sitting room has wooden flooring.

French doors lead outside from the dining room.

Five bedrooms and the main bathroom are on the first floor, accessed from a gallery landing lit by a stained glass window.

The main bedroom with en suite shower room has an original fireplace, with a built in bookshelf and closet.

Of two further double rooms and two singles... three have fireplaces. One double has a built in bookcase and another has wardrobes.

A freestanding roll top bath and shower cubicle form part of the bathroom suite, with built-in units.

The property also has a cellar with power and light, and steps to the garden.

There's a large garage, plus parking space.

The front garden is mainly lawned, while the rear has a patio, two decking areas and a lawn with shrubs and flower beds. A paved side garden adds to the facilities.

This home in Bell Lane, Ackworth, is priced £550,000, with Martin and Co.. Call 01977 799550 for details.

