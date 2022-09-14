Look around this £1.1m home with swimming pool, for sale near Castleford

Highlights of this very spacious home include a swimming pool and open plan reception rooms with a shared central fireplace.

Situated on a plot of over an acre, this bespoke family property has landscaped gardens that include a beck with bridge, and a feature walled garden containing a 'pod' that is available by separate negotiation.

There is a large double garage, and fitted solar panels generate a current income of 0.56p per Kwh.

Rooms at ground level include an entrance hall with stained glass window to an open dining area, the two reception rooms, the modern kitchen with utility room, a study with fitted furniture, a bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite, and a w.c.. Then there's the pool room.

From the first floor landing is a stunning master bedroom with French doors to a large balcony, and with a concealed en suite shower room with his and hers wash basins. A 'Jack and Jill' bathroom is shared by two further bedrooms.

One beamed reception room with solid wood flooring links to the lounge that has bi-fold doors to the garden, These rooms share a centre brick chimney with wood burner.

Updated recently, the kitchen has units with black granite worktops, and a white granite breakfast bar. There's a ‘Neff’ induction hob, slide and hide oven, steam oven and dishwasher. A bi-fold door opens to the garden. From here is a door to the swimming pool room.With a 1.2 metre deep heated pool that has an electric operated cover, are two sets of French doors, seating, and a shower enclosure. A concealed pump room holds controls for the pool.

For sale with Emsleys estate agents, Beckside Grange, Newthorpe, is for sale priced £1.100,000. Call 01977 680088 to find out more.

Beautiful landscaped gardens The gardens include a beck with bridge, and a feature walled garden containing a 'pod' that is available by separate negotiation.

Indoor to outdoor living A relaxing, spacious lounge with bi-fold doors to an outdoor terrace.

An ultra modern kitchen Fitted units and granite worktops, plus a white granite island are among the features of this sleekly styled kitchen.

Stunning reception rooms A woodburner in feature central chimney divides the two rooms.