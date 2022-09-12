Look around this stunning open-plan bungalow with south facing gardens

The dormer bungalow has a semi-rural location, with great views, but it is also close to services and amenities.

An entrance hallway leads to rooms that include an open-plan living kitchen with diner.

Cream fronted units with brushed chrome handles are fitted in the kitchen, where granite effect worktops extend to a breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a fridge, freezer, dishwasher and wine rack.

Contemporary wall mounted radiators add to the style. Double glazed French doors in the family area, and a sliding patio door from the diner, lead outside.

One ground floor bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe with mirror front sliding doors, and a wet room. The wet room has a bath with jet system and chrome mixer tap over, and there's a separate walk-in shower, with wall-mounted wash basin, w.c. and units.

A uniquely shaped family room could be a bedroom if preferred. The utility room and w.c. complete the ground floor.

Four further bedrooms on the first floor, include three with Velux skylight windows. All open from the landing with its balustrade and turned spindles.

The front driveway is lit and has a pathway and hardstanding. It is in part herringbone brick, with planted borders.

To the rear of the bungalow is a large timber decked patio with steps down to an Indian stone seating area. Another raised patio has an astro turf platform.

There's a sizeable lawn, with a circular planted feature.

This home in Longthorpe Lane, Thorpe, Wakefield, is suitable for assisted living, and has an intruder alarm fitted.

It is for sale with Park Row Properties, Selby, for £450,000​.

Call 01757 241124 for details.

1. View of the rear garden A choice of seating areas - and perfect entertaining space. Photo: Park Row Properties Photo Sales

2. Planted garden features A circular feature and planted areas at the far end of the garden Photo: Park Row Properties Photo Sales

3. Open plan living style Space, style and comfort with this ground floor arrangement that has two sets of doors out to the garden. Photo: Park Row Properties Photo Sales

4. Breakfast kitchen and diner Cream fronted units with brushed chrome handles are in the kitchen, where granite effect worktops extend to a seated breakfast bar area. Photo: Park Row Properties Photo Sales