Look inside one of Pontefract's most expensive period properties - once home to a Captain at the Battle of Waterloo

This stunning five-bedroomed period lodge, which has historical references to the 1800s and occupies a prominent position within the district, is currently available on Rightmove.

The Lodge, in Carleton Gardens, was once home to the notable Major Charles Harcourt Gam Wood who was former captain of the 15th Hussars and fought in the Battle of Waterloo.

This period home has since been given an incredible upgrade, ready for it's new lease of life into the 21st century.

Upon entering the home, a bespoke solid oak door with glazed transom leads into the entrance vestibule and boot room which is fitted with bespoke hanging robes and bench seating area.

The stunning Grand Hall offers a wealth of possibilities of usage as an additional reception room or games room.

Unlike most properties, the original wine cellar within the home is intact, with additional space off of the grand hall/reception room offering a vast space for your favourite vintage.

Also downstairs is the powder room, utility room, home office, family room, kitchen, dining room and living room.

The living room features a hand crafted sandstone fireplace and gas living flame fire, coved ceiling and wall lights with a featured skylight which adds extra daylight making it the perfect place for a piano.

The modern dining room is the perfect size for an intimate dinner party, there’s a full size integrated wine humidor, beautiful coved ceilings with crystal chandelier and matching wall lights.

The inner hallway is the centre of the home and connects to the first floor landing by the original totally refurbished period staircase with coving, ceiling rose and chandelier.

Upstairs, the property features five stunning and spacious bedrooms, each coming with their own modern en-suite and the primary master bathroom.

The master bathroom features a porcelain wall and under floor heated floor tiles with a free standing bath and a glass shower wall and rain head.

There are two heated towel rails plus a bespoke painted double vanity unit with crystal door furniture and sit on oval basins, wall light and a crystal chandelier which completes this beautiful bathroom,

The master bedroom, which was once the great ballroom, is now a stunning retreat with original ceiling detail and two ceiling rose with concealed ceiling lighting and chandeliers.

The property stands off an exclusive gated cul-de-sac development and has generous grounds to three sides.

The boundaries will be walled and with a large driveway leading to the door bounded by shrub beds and lawns.

Off to the right hand side of the drive is a large detached double garage which has a further separated area with it's own WC off which could be useful as a gym or just storage.

The Lodge, in Carleton Gardens, is currently available on Rightmove for £995,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agent, Crown Estate Agents, via 01977 802595.

1 . Incredible Dining Room The dining room is the perfect size for an intimate dinner party, there’s a full size integrated wine humidor, beautiful coved ceilings with crystal chandelier and matching wall lights. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Eat in style The large windows bring plenty of light and overlook the garden to the rear with an entrance leading to the living room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Beautiful Living Room With hand crafted sandstone fireplace and gas living flame fire, coved ceiling and wall lights, the feature skylight adds extra daylight the perfect place for a piano in this stunning living room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Luxury fireplace The property is currently available on Rightmove for £995,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

