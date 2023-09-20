Explore this stunning Wakefield Georgian town house, complete with its own outdoor spiral staircase and beautiful period features, currently for sale on Rightmove.

This timeless home, on Wentworth Terrace, in Wakefield, is in a prime location within the city and boasts lovely period features coupled with a beautiful contemporary design.

Within the property, the ground floor is made up of made up of an entrance hall, a lounge, a dining room and an office which could be used for a variety of purposes, including potential fourth bedroom.

Upstairs is the open plan kitchen, which boasts an Italian style with white high gloss painted units, sapphire brown granite worktops and a matching island unit.

There is also a study which looks over the kitchen area and has unique roof voids and a rear aspect view.Unlike most properties, the three double bedrooms are on the lower ground floor level, including the master bedroom, which leads out to an attractive private garden area.

Of the other two double bedrooms, one also comes with an internal balcony overlooking the terrace.

The guest bedroom has its own en-suite shower room and the main family bathroom, which is also located on this level, is fitted with a quality suite including a "Jacuzzi" Helios suite.

The property also comes with features such as Georgian and Victorian wood sash windows, oak balconies, exposed brickwork, wooden floors and secure gated entry and mobile activated electric gates to private car parking to the rear.

Externally, there is private gated access to spiral staircase which leads to the exterior double doors and in to the kitchen.

The home is in an extremely convenient location in one of Wakefield's most sought after residential areas, with the city centre and transport links, such as Westgate Station, and Wakefield hospitals all within a short walk.

This incredible property, on Wentworth Terrace, is currently available for £650,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, call estate agent, Hodsons, on 01924 907005.

