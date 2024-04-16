Look inside this bright and stunning 'one-off' home that's hit the market

The individually designed, mid-century property has a bright and roomy interior with warm air central heating.

An entrance hallway with central feature staircase leads through to a dining hall, the breakfast kitchen, then an adjacent fitted out utility room with access into a workshop that has power and lighting.

In the light and spacious kitchen are fitted units, with a breakfast bar, a built-in double oven with hob, and dual aspect windows that make the most of the outdoor scenery.

The living room with sliding glazed doors leads from the light and airy dining hall with full height windows to a ground floor cloakroom, a bedroom or study, and a sunroom with a large roof lantern, that is great for entertaining.

A feature fireplace with flame-effect gas fire, marble hearth and surround is central to the living room that has stunning views of the gardens.

To the first floor is a gallery landing with deep cupboard space, three bedrooms with built-in or fitted wardrobes, and the contemporary style house bathroom.

There is ample parking space on the front driveway with turning area, that leads to an attached garage.

Lawned gardens, with a mix of mature trees and shrubs, wrap around the house to the front, side and rear, adjoining open fields.

The sought after village of Walton is south of Wakefield city centre, with good local amenities. It is in close proximity to the Waterton Golf Club and Hotel.

This home in The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, has a price tag of £695,000, and is for sale with Holroyd Miller estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 299494.

1 . The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire The light and spacious lounge, with picture window and feature fireplace. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire A bright interior with open plan staircase. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, West Yorkshire The breakfast kitchen has a built-in double oven with hob, and plenty of natural light from windows that overlook the garden. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales