Look inside this five bedroom home within a leafy village near Pontefract
This unique five-bedroom home for sale is in a quiet cul-de-sac setting, within a small development in the village of Darrington.
With a double garage, plenty of parking space, and larger than average lawned gardens, it offers modern family living with luxurious touches.
Three of the five bedrooms on the first floor have en suite shower rooms, and there's a contemporary style bathroom.
Along with the spread of ground floor main rooms that include a tiled hallway and a formal dining room is a utility room fitted with units, and a w.c..
The open plan breakfast kitchen has multiple windows that flood it with natural light, and a full range of fitted units with a central island that incorporates a breakfast bar, and opens out to family space.
A large living room with feature open brick walls, rustic fireplace and log burner shares glass doors with the spacious and versatile conservatory, that has garden views, and doors leading outside. Stairs lead up to the first floor from the living room.
To the rear of the house is an extensive lawned garden with two separate flagged patio seating or dining areas for al fresco meals or for entertaining. One of these is situated halfway up the lawned garden and has a pergola.
The front driveway continues around the side of the house as a pathway, with gates to secure entry.
This property is close to village shops and amenities, while just a short drive away from the main motorway network.
For sale with Richard Kendall estate agent, this property at 5 Fairways Court, Darrington, Pontefract, has a guide price of £600,000 to £635,000.
Call the agent’s Pontefract office on 01977 798844 for more details.
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/look-inside-this-extended-cul-de-sac-home-for-sale-in-pontefract-3904484