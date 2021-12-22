Look inside this lovely barn conversion, for sale now near Wakefield

With three bedrooms, it also has a sizeable and south-facing lawned rear garden, with a flagged patio on which to make the most of warmer weather and enjoy the countryside views.

Exposed beams and brickwork provide much of the period character, aided by wooden flooring, feature windows and various nooks and crannies.

Double glazed sash windows are seen throughout the building.

An entrance hall leads to rooms including the kitchen, that has an integrated oven and gas hob with exposed brick surround, and several other integrated appliances, along with fitted units and wood effect work tops.

The living room has exposed beams, and a lovely feature brick fireplace housing an open gas fire.

A dining room, also with beams, and with a wooden floor, includes feature arch windows with a set of French doors leading outside to the garden.

Stairs lead up to the first floor, where there are three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and there is a house bathroom with bath and overhead shower.

With a shared pebbled courtyard to the front, the cul-de-sac property has a double garage with power and lighting, and parking spaces to the rear.

For sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Farm Mount, Netherton, Wakefield, is priced at £425,000.Call 01924 291294 for more information.

1. Dining room with rear staircase to the first floor This spacious yet cosy room has French doors out to the garden. Photo Sales

2. The rustic style kitchen Exposed beams and bricks add to the kitchen character. Photo Sales

3. A comfortable living room A brick fireplace with chimney breast is a focal point of the living room. Photo Sales

4. One of the double bedrooms Style and period charm is as evident in the bedrooms as in other parts of the barn conversion. Photo Sales