Look inside this super high spec home for sale in Wakefield

Situated on a sizeable, gated corner plot, this individual high-spec home has luxurious touches that include walk-in dressing rooms with bespoke fitted furniture to four bedrooms, each one also having an en suite facility.

Within a highly regarded area in Wrenthorpe, the property is comfortably close to a range of amenities, including shops and good schools, with local bus routes nearby and easy access to the motorway network, along with Outwood train station.

Its modern interior has a stunning, open plan and contemporary style breakfast kitchen with living and dining room, designed by Arlington Interiors.

Further ground floor accommodation includes a living room, an office, a utility room, a w.c. and the integral double garage.

All five bedrooms are off the first floor landing, four of them being large doubles with dressing rooms and en suite facilities.

There’s a courtyard setting to the front of the house, with a private driveway entered through an electronically operated gate. A block paved forecourt provides off street parking and leads to the double garage.

With established and attractive gardens to the side and rear, both with stone flagged terrace patio areas, there is the space and privacy to enjoy the outdoors, and to entertain friends and family.

The house has gas central heating with contemporary style radiators, and UPVC double glazing.

This property, in Mount Avenue, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, is for sale at a price of £895,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Contact the Wakefield office on 01924 291294 for more information.

Undefined: video-youtube

1. Open plan living style A modern and comfortable interior as one room flows to another..... Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. A bright and spacious lounge A rustic brick fireplace with warming stove is a centrepiece in this roomy lounge. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3. Appealing bedrooms A double bedroom within the Wrenthorpe property. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4. A bespoke breakfast kitchen The sleek and modern breakfast kitchen with a central island. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales