Luxury living: Explore one of Ossett's most expensive period properties, available on Rightmove

Look inside one of the district’s most expensive homes – a stunning five bedroom, stone fronted period home, currently available on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:30 BST

Grange View, on Runtlings Lane, is an extensive family accommodation, sat in a prime location within Ossett with beautiful south facing views.

The family home comprises of a spacious reception hallway with a feature open staircase, a ground floor shower room, a utility room, a living room with stunning views and feature fireplace, an adjacent sitting room and games/music room and an open plan kitchen/diner that leads to an orangery extension.

Upstairs, on the first floor, there is an airy landing that leads to five bedrooms, two having en-suite facilities and the house bathroom with a feature free-standing tub bath and walk-in shower.

Outside, the property has ample off-street parking alongside a driveway and a large double garage.

There is a large garden area to the side which leads to the south facing garden, fitted with its own patio area.

The property is within walking distance of Ossett town centre and its wide range of amenities, as well as independent shops and numerous local schools.

Grange View, in Ossett, is currently available on Rightmove for £925,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Holroyd Miller on 01924 668611.

This charming hallway includes double opening, double glazed entrance doors, a large designer arched window and amitico flooring.

1. Entrance reception hallway

The kitchen features contrasting granite worktops extending to a breakfast bar, a dual zone wine fridge, an undermounted sink unit with mixer tap unit and an integrated dishwasher.

2. Modern kitchen

This lovely extension has double glazed windows, which make the most of the southerly aspect and views with French doors leading onto the rear garden.radiators.

3. Orangery extension

With enviable views through a large picture window over the Calder valley, the living room overlooks the rear garden with a feature fire surround made of Portuguese limestone.

4. Lovely living room

