Luxury living: Explore one of Wakefield's most regal and expensive period homes that has its own bar, gym and courtyard

Named "Highfield", this luxury home, on Barnsley Road, is the perfect property for those seeking elegance and comfort.

The stone built detached residence dating back to 1912, but over recent years has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment programme.

The property is within walking distance of numerous local pubs and restaurants, the local train station, and has easy access to various motorway links.

“Highfield” offers impressive period features combined with modern day luxury fittings.

An entrance vestibule leads to the reception hallway with an impressive open staircase with doors to a formal dining room, a lovely sitting room with a feature fireplace, a seperate family room with a log burner, a study area giving access to breakfast room with built in storage cupboards and a stunning open plan breakfast kitchen.

To the first floor is the stunning house bathroom, with a feature copper free standing bath, and three bedrooms all with own ensuites, including the master bedroom suite which has an ensuite adjacent dressing room and access to a balcony.

To the second floor are a further three bedrooms, however this top floor could be utilised as a self contained apartment or annex with fully fitted kitchen/diner, living room, combined shower room and plant room.

Externally, the property has an impressive entertaining suite including a bar/games room, a gym, a secluded courtyard with hot tub and entertaining area alongside formal gardens to the front and a sweeping gravelled driveway which provides ample off street parking leading to garage.

“Highfield”, on Barnsley Road, is currently available on Rightmove for a huge £1.7 million.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agent, Holroyd Miller, on 01924 668661.

1 . Stunning staircase The entrance vestibule leads to a stunning reception hallway with an original polished wood floor and fireplace, a display wine cabinet, a useful understairs storage and an impressive open staircase. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Fabulous family room This incredible stone built detached residence dates back to 1912. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Opulent open plan kitchen The stunning open plan breakfast kitchen has a feature roof light, making this a light and airy room, a comprehensive range of built in appliances and a feature marble centre island. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Elegant sitting room This luxurious sitting room has a feature fireplace and French doors leading onto the front patio. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales