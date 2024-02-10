Luxury living: Inside one of Dewsbury's most expensive properties fit with home gym and cinema room

The modern four bedroom home, on Old Mill View, has been completely refurbished by its previous owners – creating an envious family home that wouldn't be out of place in a London penthouse.

Located in an enviable location, the property is well served by a range of local amenities whilst being well served by both M1 and M62 motorway networks for those looking for a property with superb commuter links.

The bespoke front door opens into a substantial reception hall, with contemporary LED lighting and quality evident at every angle.

Doors lead to a large reception room, which has been extended to the rear, with a lantern ceiling creating a sumptuous dining area and a stunning kitchen.

The breakfast kitchen is presented with a range of contemporary wall and base hardwood storage units with bronze splashback mirrors.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a further reception room with a gold leaf ceiling and a W.C.The first floor is home to four double bedrooms with the principal bedroom featuring a bespoke walk-in wardrobe and an en suite.

Bedroom two also benefits from ensuite facilities, with the third room enjoying a rear facing Juliet balcony whilst the final bedroom is currently a home office.Externally a paved driveway with stone entrance pillars creates ample off street parking whilst to the rear, a low maintenance garden has a large patio area with an area of artificial grass completing the garden space.

An external gym is also fully kitted out with an additional storage area creating the option for an external workspace.

This incredible family home, on Old Mill View, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £750,000.

To find out more, or to arrange aviewing contact estate agents, Yorkshire's Finest, on 01484 627641.

1 . Stunning reception room The large reception room oozes class with quality fitments throughout and can act as a luxury cinema room. Photo: BZPhotos Photo Sales

2 . Delicate dining room The reception room has been extended to the rear with lantern ceiling creating a sumptuous dining area. Photo: BZPhotos Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The breakfast kitchen is presented with a range of contemporary wall and base hardwood storage units with bronze splashback mirrors. A plethora of integral appliance include; a double oven, a large grill including Tepiyanki grill, an American fridge freezer and a dishwasher. Photo: BZPhotos Photo Sales

4 . A symphony of modern design This substantial detached property is a symphony of modern design, executed with exquisite details and finish throughout. Photo: BZPhotos Photo Sales