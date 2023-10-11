Luxury living: Inside one of Wakefield's most expensive homes, currently available on Rightmove

This modern family home, which is situated in a highly sought after area of Newmillerdam, is currently available on Rightmove.

This stunning home on Hill Top Road, in Newmillerdam, offers spacious accommodation over three levels and is located in one of Wakefield’s most desirable areas.

Inside the property, on the ground floor, is a reception hall with a staircase leading to the first floor and a cloakroom to the side.

To the rear of the property is an impressive family room which could be used for a number of purposes including a cinema room or a large office.

Completing the ground floor is an en suite shower room and a utility room.

On the first floor is a magnificent open plan kitchen, living and dining area with a comprehensive range of units and appliances and bi folding doors giving direct access to the rear patio.

There is a separate lounge and a useful office or spare bedroom with attractive views over Newmillerdam.

The main bedroom accommodation is on the second floor where two large double bedrooms have en suite shower rooms while the third and fourth bedrooms are serviced by a family bathroom.

Externally, the front of the property has a block paved area which provides parking for four cars.

To the rear, is the back garden which consists of a full width patio accessed immediately from the kitchen/dining area.

Steps lead up to a fully enclosed garden which is lawned and offers a pleasant summer house with side decking.

The home is situated in the very heart of Newmillerdam with views towards the lake and country park and provides a convenient base to access Wakefield city centre, whilst the commuter is well served by excellent motorway connections and public transport services.

This lovely home, on Hill Top Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £745,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Hodsons on 01924 907005.

1 . Incredibly open-plan On the first floor is a magnificent open plan kitchen, living and dining area with comprehensive range of units and appliances. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The kitchen also has bi-folding doors giving direct access to the rear patio. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Lovely lounge This incedible lounge is ideal for entertaining. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Cinema room/office This impressive family room could be used for a number of purposes including a cinema room or a large office. Photo: Hodsons Estate Agents Photo Sales