Luxury living: Inside Sandal's incredible million pound house, available on Rightmove

"Inglenook," on Chevet Lane, is located in a highly sought after location in Sandal, south of Wakefield city centre.

This incredible property briefly consists of an outer entrance porch leading to study with original oak panelling and parquet flooring; a living room with bi-folding doors; a separate snug/office; an inner hallway with open staircase; a downstairs cloakroom/wc and access to useful cellar basement; an exceptional open plan kitchen/diner/family room with a range of integrated appliances; a separate utility room and a rear entrance porch.

To the first floor there are also four double bedrooms with three en-suites, a master bedroom and a dressing room that can be used as a fifth bedroom.

Outside, the property is set well back from the road with large south facing gardens to the front and potential further off-street parking if so required.

To the rear there is a vast courtyard area leading to a brick built detached double garage with power and light laid on and an adjacent enclosed paved patio area leading off from the kitchen area making the most of the morning sun, with automated gated secured parking.

The property is also situated close to excellent local schools, easy access to the motorway network and rail services for those travelling throughout the region.

The lovely "Inglenook” is currently for sale, via Rightmove, for £1,200,000.

To arrange a viewing or to find out more information about the property, call estate agent, Holroyd Miller, on 01924 668611.

1 . Incredible open plan kitchen This open plan kitchen/ dining room and family room has full height double glazed windows making the most of the views over the garden and two central heating radiators.

2 . Lovely living room This great room features housing for the television and display shelving, downlighting to the ceiling, four wall light points and two central heating radiators.

3 . Lounge in style The propety is currently avaliable on Rightmove for £1,200,000.

4 . Luxury living This incredible property is set over two levels and has been refurbished and re-designed by the well renowned "Transform Architects".