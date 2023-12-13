This fabulous detached family home in Sandal, which is set over three floors and features numerous luxury features, is currently for sale for £2.5m.

Woodthorpe House boasts luxurious living accommodation totalling over 7,000 sq ft and includes a home gymnasium and an indoor heated swimming pool.

The home on Woodthorpe Lane also enjoys incredible views over the nearby Wakefield golf club.

Upon arrival to the property, double electric gates with a sweeping driveway lead up to the triple garage,stone pillar and entrance.

Inside, the ground floor features a bespoke kitchen/diner and the lounge area.

On the same floor is the extensive leisure complex which comprises of an indoor heated swimming pool and the gymnasium/seating area with double glazed doors that lead onto the rear sun terrace.

The first floor is accessed via the grand entrance hall onto the galleried landing.

From there is a door to the primary bedroom which benefits from a balcony to the rear with views to the rear aspect, alongside a luxury bath/shower room and fitted dressing room.

The second and third bedroom suites also have private fitted dressing rooms and bathrooms and there are two additional double bedrooms serviced by the adjacent house bathroom.

Further stairs lead to the second floor, which has a games room, an adjacent cinema room and the cloak room.

Outside, the beautiful landscaped rear garden is completely private and enclosed with an extensive south facing sun terrace.

There is an additional enclosed and secluded garden area with a summerhouse and greenhouse, with the further grounds extending to almost two acres.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Fine & Country on 01924 908576.

1 . Woodthorpe House Woodthorpe House, in Sandal, is currently available on Rightmove for £2,500,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Grand entrance hall Upon entering the property is the grand entrance hall which leads to the first floor. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Bespoke kitchen The bespoke kitchen/diner features high end Miele appliances including two ovens, warming draws, an induction hob, a wok plate and two flush mounted retractable extractor hoods. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Dine in style Also in the vast kitchen are two Fisher Paykel fridge freezers, an under counter fridge in the bar area and a door to the large utility room with an additional dishwasher and wall and base units. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales