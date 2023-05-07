Found in one of the most sought after locations within the area this beautifully presented four bedroom detached, contemporary home in Wakefield is now available for sale with Rightmove.

The impressive York House, on Manygates Lane, Sandal, occupies roughly 0.25 acres and has a real ‘wow’ factor inside and out as these photos show.

This detached family home's living accommodation is set over three floors spanning over 3700 sq. ft and enjoys a position pushed back from the road with a walled front garden, for privacy, and electric gated access that lead to a double garage..

Inside, this Wakefield property is the epitome of luxury, having been meticulously designed to afford the owner extremely light, bright and spacious living accommodation throughout.

The large entrance hall central to the home also provides access into the exclusive home office, sitting room, downstairs W.C and the stunning open-plan kitchen, dining and family room with a separate utility room.

To the first floor are three good sized bedrooms all of which benefit from en-suite bathrooms including the primary bedroom which also features a walk-in wardrobe.

The bedroom located to the front of the property also benefits from external access to a balcony seating area with far-reaching views, perfect to watch the sunrise from the comfort of your own bed.

Located on the second floor is an extremely good sized bedroom with vaulted ceilings further enhancing the space on offer, with a large walk-in dressing room and en-suite.

Externally, the front garden is substantial and is laid mainly to lawn with gated access to the rear garden.

The back garden is ideal for entertaining with raised decked seating as well as an alfresco dining areas and bi-folding doors from the kitchen/dining and family room, providing instant access.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

It is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,250,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01924 908576.

York House is one of the most expensive houses in Wakefield and is avaliable on Rightmove.

2 . Bright Sitting Room The property has been meticulously designed to afford the owner extremely light, bright and spacious living accommodation. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern Structure The property has been finished to an extremely high standard throughout. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Vast Kitchen The incredible property has an open plan kitchen and dining area that leads into the family room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

