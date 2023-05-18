An opportunity to buy this breathtaking seven bedroom executive and individually designed detached home in Wakefield has become available on Rightmove.

Located in the highly regarded neighbourhood of Newmillerdam, this vast property is within a walking distance of the country park and eateries nearby.

Amenities such as Pugneys country park, Blacker Hall farm and an Asda superstore are all within easy reach, with the M1 motorway network also being a short drive away, for the commuter looking to travel further afield.

This amazing accommodation, on Hill Top Road, comprises of a reception hall, living room, cloakroom, fantastic and bespoke open plan kitchen/dining/living room with a dining area off, utility room and downstairs w.c.

A contemporary floating staircase leads to the first floor galleried landing which leads to four double bedrooms, three with luxurious en-suite shower rooms along with two dressing rooms and an additional contemporary house bathroom.

A further floating staircase leads to the second floor galleried landing which leads to three further double bedrooms, which could be used for a variety of purposes and additional contemporary bathroom.

The property also benefits from under floor heating with each room having it's own thermostat controller.

Set back from the main roadside, the property is accessed via an electronic gate which leads to a tarmacadam driveway providing ample off street parking with a double garage.

To the front of the property is a large tarmacadam driveway providing ample off road parking for at least four vehicles.

There's low maintenance artificial grass edges with planted borders, solid brick built walls, cast iron railings and timber panelled surround fences making it completely enclosed to the front.

To the rear, there is a large lawned garden with a timber decked patio area and timber panelled surround fences on two sides and privet hedge at the rear with open aspect rural views over the fields behind, making it ideal for entertaining and dining purposes.

This property on Hill Top Road, in Newmillerdam, is currently on the market via Rightmove for £1,250,000.

To arrange a viewing or find out more about the property, call 01924 669694 or visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/128339267#/?channel=RES_BUY.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Modern Living The accommodation comprises reception hall, living room, cloakroom, fantastic and bespoke open plan kitchen/dining/living room with a dining area off, utility room and downstairs w.c. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Spacious Living Room The bespoke open plan kitchen/dining/living room also features a dining area and under floor heating. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Stylish Kitchen This incredible kitchen features two integrated Neff oven and grills with an integrated Neff coffee machine between and warming tray below and large pull out pantry drawers. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Luxury Living Room This second living room features a large glass gas fire with built in TV station above and UPVC double glazed windows. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 7