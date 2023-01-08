Miller Homes, which has a development in Wakefield on Nellie Spindler Drive, has kick-started 2023 with a range of offers to help buyers find the home of their dreams.

Debbie Whittingham, sales director of Miller Homes Yorkshire said: “We recognise that times are a little tough at the moment, but that many people either need, or want, to move and not delay their plans any further.

“With that in mind, we have a range of offers to suit our buyers whether they are purchasing for the first time, already have a home to sell or are just looking for a flexible deal that suits their situation.”

Miller Homes have five developments across the Yorkshire region.

The January offers include:

5 per cent deposit paid - ideal for first-time buyers looking to take their first step on the property ladder PX Plus for those with a home to sell Cashback offer up to a maximum of £15,000, which buyers can use for mortgage payments, energy bills or help furnishing their new home. (Eligibility criteria apply to all offers and full details will be shared by each Development Sales Manager.)

“In addition to these very appealing offers, we also wanted to make sure that our buyers have as much choice as possible,” said Debbie.

“These offers mean that interested buyers have to make a choice quickly, before the end of January, but don’t necessarily have to move quickly depending upon which plot they choose.”

The offers are available on all homes up to and including those scheduled for completion in summer 2023, supporting those who want to move now, and later in the year.

Miller Homes currently has a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes for sale across the region from Wakefield, Doncaster and York, with a current development on Granny lane in Mirfield.

