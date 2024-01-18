News you can trust since 1852
This incredible family home, on Barnsley Road, is currently available on Rightmove for offers over £750,000.

Modern charm: Inside one of Newmillerdam's most expensive period homes available on Rightmove

This incredible detached home, tucked away in the sought after village location of Newmillerdam, is currently available on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 18th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

The four bedroom property, on Barnsley Road, occupies an enviable position in the heart of the village.

There are a number of pubs, cafes and restaurants on its doorstep together alongside beautiful Newmillerdam itself with its wildlife, numerous walks and cycle paths to neighbouring villages.

The ground floor of the property comprises of a generous entrance hall, a lovely lounge, a downstairs WC and the spacious open-plan kitchen and dining room.

The first floor offers plenty of space with the main bedroom offering a spacious dressing room and en suite shower room.

There are also a further three spacious bedrooms, one which benefits from an en suite.

To finish the first floor accommodation is a stunning family bathroom which is finished to an impeccable standard.

Outside, the property is accessed through a private remote controlled gate, which is shared with the adjoining property.

There is also a stunning Indian stone paved patio area that leads from the front of the house to the rear garden.

The house is currently available on Rightmove for offers over £750,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Your Move, on 01226 240090.

The current owners have retained interesting period features but at the same time have added modern fitments and fixtures throughout.

1. Generous entrance hall

The current owners have retained interesting period features but at the same time have added modern fitments and fixtures throughout.

The stunning open plan kitchen/diner is perfect for those who want to dine in style.

2. Modern kitchen

The stunning open plan kitchen/diner is perfect for those who want to dine in style.

The delightful bespoke stone built detached home is situated in the heart of Newmillerdam.

3. The heart of Newmillerdam

The delightful bespoke stone built detached home is situated in the heart of Newmillerdam.

This incredible room has oak wooden flooring and two double doors that lead to the vast garden.

4. Lovely lounge

This incredible room has oak wooden flooring and two double doors that lead to the vast garden.

