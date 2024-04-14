National Gardening Day: The top ten things for Wakefield locals to do in their garden right now

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The days are now longer, the weather is starting to pick up, and we're starting to see warmer temperatures.

Spring bulbs bring a range of fabulous colours to borders and pots, and the vegetable garden begins to fill up with new plantings.

There is a lot to do right now to get your garden ready for the summer.

Here are ten top tips to improve your garden this spring.

Take a look at gardening expert Fiona Jenkins’s guide below for more information on what you need to do now in your garden.

Clean Your Patio

Make sure you’re ready for entertaining friends and familu by cleaning your patio. The best way to do this is by using a stiff broom to get rid of all of the loose dirt and debris and then going over the patio slabs with a pressure washer.

Cut Your Grass

The grass will now be growing again, so will need to be cut regularly until the end of the mowing season towards the end of autumn.

Weeding

You may notice that weeds begin to emerge during this time. It’s best to deal with these as soon as possible before they grow and spread. If possible, remove them by hand and ensure you get rid of all of the roots to prevent them from coming back.

Plant Potatoes

It’s best to deal with weeds as soon as they show up in your garden.

All types of potatoes can be planted in April, and it's quite simple. Place the tubers roughly 40cm apart in rows that are roughly 60 – 75cm apart. You'll need to plant them at about 15 – 25cm in depth. When the shoots emerge, cover them with soil to protect the foliage from frost and to prevent light from reaching the tubers where they grow. Too much light on the tubers during this stage will turn them green.

Sow Tender Vegetables

At this time, you should also sow several tender vegetables indoors. This will ensure that they are ready in time for when it’s safe to plant them outdoors.

Start Off Your Summer Bedding Plants

Now is a good time to start off your half-hardy annuals, such as marigolds, cosmos, and zinnias. You can start these now from seeds ready for some wonderful, vibrant colours in the summer.

Plant Summer-Flowering Bulbs

You can now plant summer-flowering bulbs. Galtonia and gladioli are some great options for helping to add a little extra colour to your garden this spring.

Empty Your Compost Bin

You should empty your compost bin now, as all of the wildlife that may have been hibernating in there will have emerged by now. However, make sure you check your compost bin carefully before emptying it, just in case.

Feed Hedgehogs

You may start to notice hedgehogs visiting your garden. Leave out some water and meat-based dog or cat food for the hedgehogs. Kitten biscuits are also great for hedgehogs. This will help to fatten up the hedgehogs so that they are in peak condition and ready for their breeding month.

Create a Bee Hotel

Bee hotels are perfect for solitary bees such as mason bees. Solitary bees lay individual eggs in cells made in old, hollow plant cells and wood cavities.