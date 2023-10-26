This stunning detached property in Castleford, which has its own cinema room and gym is currently available on Rightmove.

The family home, which was once a farmhouse, features five bedrooms, two bathrooms and is “finished to a very high standard”, according to the listing.

As guests enter the property, they are welcomed to the airy entrance hallway which features a double-sided log burner and two separate staircases off the main entrance hallway.

Doors from the hallway lead to the spacious open plan kitchen, fit with a handmade seating booth area, the lounge, snug room and another room which is currently used as a home gym and the cinema room.

Upstairs, the doors open to the five double bedrooms and the house bathroom.

Each bedroom is a considerable size, with the master bedroom also featuring an en suite and balcony, overlooking the garden.

Outside, a gate leads to the double garage with an electric door which also features an attic storage spa with staircase.

Behind the house is a raised composite decking area leading town to a porcelain tiled space with shrubbery.

The modern property is within walking distance of numerous transport links, shopping hotspot Junction 32, and popular entertainment complex, Xscape Yorkshire.

Netherfield Farm is currently available on Rightmove for £550,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Bradleys Real Estate, on 01977 805067.

1 . Luxury living Hidden down a private road, Netherfield Farm is located in a highly sought after area in Castleford. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Elegant hallway The entrance hallway has a double sided log burner and two separate staircases leading upstairs. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The kicthen/dining area features a corian work surface with a bespoke handmade seating booth area and full width floor to ceiling fitted units. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales