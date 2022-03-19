PHOTO GALLERY: Luxury home with detached two bedroomed annex in Wragby, Wakefield

The 'Rafters' is a Grade II listed cottage nestled within a private courtyard setting which backs onto the Nostell Estate and benefits from beautiful grounds, a breath-taking interior and a fantastic versatile annex building. Located in the semi-rural village of Wragby, the property will appeal to a broad spectrum of buyers from growing families, multi-generation living or those seeking a property to run a business from home.
This stunning property is on the market for £775,000 with Simon Blyth Estate Agents.
1. Entrance hall
Beautiful entrance hall with fabulous exposed stone flag flooring, glazed balustrade and inset spotlighting to the ceilings.
2. Lounge
The lounge is brimming with charm and character with exposed timber beams and batons to the ceilings. The focal point of the room is the fabulous inglenook brick fireplace with multi fuel stove, set upon a raised brick hearth.
3. Dining kitchen
The absolutely stunning open-plan dining kitchen is sure to impress with fabulous open height ceilings which display timber trusses and beams. There is an exposed stone wall to the front elevation with barn arched French doors which lead to the front courtyard.
4. Playroom
The playroom is a versatile room which can be utilised as an occasional bedroom, second reception room or home office.