Picturesque garden and woodland views: Inside one of Cleckheaton's most expensive properties, available on Rightmove

Explore this incredible four bedroom property, situated in the popular rural village of Drub, that includes a beautiful stream and grand trees within its grounds – that is currently available on Rightmove.

The gorgeous detached property, on Mazebrook Avenue, is set within impressive grounds featuring a stream and a selection of trees.

The area is renowned for being very peaceful, with the home residing in the quiet village of Drub, just outside Cleckheaton.

However, the property is still within easy reach of local amenities and the motorway networks.

As you enter the property, there is a spacious hallway with doors to two double bedrooms, the ground floor bathroom and integral double garage that also works as a utility room.

Upstairs, is the master bedroom, the fourth bedroom/study, the lounge and the dining area and kitchen.

Within the modern kitchen, a stable-style door opens on to the feature balcony with composite decking and wrought iron gates.

From the seating area, double French doors also lead to the balcony, which is a superb place to relax and enjoy the stunning views over the garden and the farmland beyond.

Steps from the seating area lead down to the enclosed patio below which can also be accessed via steps down to the main garden.

To the front there is a low maintenance enclosed garden with enclosed patio to the side and to the rear is the gorgeous main garden with mature trees, lawn and a beautiful stream.

The main garden also provides an open aspect on to woodland.

This stunning property, on Mazebrook Avenue, is currently available for £475,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Barkers Estate Agents on 01274 015258.

1 . Mazebrook Avenue This incredible property, on Mazebrook Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove for £475,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Live in peace The property is is the peaceful village of Drub yet is within easy reach of local amenities and the motorway networks. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Scenic views The home has the benefit of an open aspect to the rear with amazing countryside and farmland views. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Downstairs bedrooms The property includes two double bedrooms at ground floor level, both with outlook over fields and garden and a built in wardrobe. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales