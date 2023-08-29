Pontefract's Prince of Wales residents partake in huge community litter pick for environment
Residents from the new housing estate, which is on the former Prince of Wales Colliery site in Pontefract, joined members of the residents’ association committee for ‘The Big Litter Pick’ – a community event to clean up the surrounding area.
The litter pick took place on Saturday (August 26), concetrating on the estate’s surrounding areas including Park Road retail park and the local cycle path.
Over the course of two hours, residents filled 25 sacks of litter, collected from the nearby areas and footpaths.
Angela Jarratt, secretary of the Prince of Wales Residents’ Association Committee, said: “We would like to thank all those who took part and we hope residents will appreciate the much cleaner surroundings we all use and enjoy and that more residents will join us for future picks.”