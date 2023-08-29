Pontefract's Prince of Wales residents partake in huge community litter pick for environment

Residents from the new housing estate, which is on the former Prince of Wales Colliery site in Pontefract, joined members of the residents’ association committee for ‘The Big Litter Pick’ – a community event to clean up the surrounding area.

The litter pick took place on Saturday (August 26), concetrating on the estate’s surrounding areas including Park Road retail park and the local cycle path.

Over the course of two hours, residents filled 25 sacks of litter, collected from the nearby areas and footpaths.