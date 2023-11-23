Private pool and luxury sun room: Inside one of Wakefield's most expensive properties, available on Rightmove

Explore this luxurious detached house in the heart of Wakefield that includes its own private pool, hot tub and oak-framed sun room – currently available on Rightmove.

Nestled on a spacious plot, set back from the main road, this remarkable detached house on Aberford Road is in the heart of Wakefield, with Normanton golf course and Stanley nature reserve on the doorstep.

Internally, from the hallway are doors to the modern kitchen, lounge area, a home office/gym and a downstairs bathroom.

The modern kitchen is a chef's dream and is equipped with a built in electic hob/extractor, a dishwasher, an under counter freezer, a fridge-freezer, and a double-oven and microwave.

There is also a dedicated laundry/utility room with fitted units, a separate sink and space for a washer and tumble drier.

Upstairs, there are doors to four spacious double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, with an en-suite to the master bedroom.

Externally is the beautiful garden, complete with a Jacuzzi hot tub, decking and a dedicated pool room containing an endless exercise swimming pool.

There is also a convenient outdoor bathroom facility.

One of the highlights of this property is the oak-framed sun room that overlooks the garden.

This unique addition floods the living space with natural light and provides an idyllic setting for dining, entertaining or just enjoying the view of the spacious garden.

The property also boasts a generous gated driveway, ideal for motorhomes, multiple vehicles and more.

This incredible property on Aberford Road is currently available on Rightmove for £675,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Strike on 0113 5199126.

