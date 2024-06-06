Property for sale in Wakefield: Inside one of Normanton's most expensive Grade II period homes - that dates back to 1629

This incredible property on High Street, in Normanton, was previously built as a farmhouse in 1692, but has been renovated into a beautiful four bedroom family home, complete with an exclusive private garden.

This old stone house has a formal front entrance door that leads into a central reception hall with a hand made oak staircase and guest cloakroom off to the side.

The principal living room overlooks the garden and having a feature fireplace, with a separate sitting room also on the ground floor with a feature heavy wooden beamed ceiling.

The kitchen has a good range of integrated appliances, as well as a characterful window seat, helping create the practical hub of this lovely family home.

To the first floor there are three double bedrooms, plus a further small single bedroom, all served by a particularly well appointed family bathroom.

Off the third bedroom there is also a mezzanine study area.

Outside, the property is approached via a broad block paved driveway, which is owned by The Manor House, and provides access to a couple of neighbouring properties.

Immediately opposite the house there is a private parking area, as well as the extensive annex building, as well as two sheds and a cabin.

The gardens surround the house with an expansive patio sitting area to the rear, ideal for outside entertaining surrounded by a lawn and ornamental pond.

A further decked sitting area flows round the side of the house to the front where there is a further enclosed garden with useful storage sheds. This lovely property is situated within very easy reach of the broad range of shops, schools and recreational facilities offered by Normanton town centre. Normanton itself has its own railway station and excellent access to the national motorway network.

The property, on High Street, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

To find out more information, or to organise a viewing, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

