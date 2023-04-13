Have a look at this magnificent mansion that has gone on the market in Wakefield – it can be yours for £1.25million.

Stoneleigh View, an impressive six-bedroom detached home situated in scenic Newmillerdam, is arranged over three floors includes two bedrooms on the ground level and a further four upstairs, all with their own ensuite facilities.

The incredible property at Barnsley Road benefits from a wide-range of features including a half turn staircase that rises to the first floor, floor heating, a cloakroom and CCTV.

Two of the bedrooms share a spa style bathroom, with the main bedroom featuring tilt and turn window/door to step into the garden.

The second bedroom is connected to the garden room and could also act as a home office or playroom.

The garden room is nearing completion and will be finished upon completion of a sale.

The first floor leads to the large family kitchen, open plan to the dining room and spectacular sitting room with balcony.

Upstairs, the second floor has four bedrooms, all established with modern ensuite facilities.

The kitchen comes with a complete range of NEFF appliances which includes Hide and Slide ovens, coffee machine, microwave induction hob, fridge, fridge/freezer and dishwasher as well as having a granite breakfast bar and great range of wall and base cabinets.

The grounds cover 1/3 of an acre with the property also having a large tarmacadam driveway set behind secured gated parking and a double garage.

The gardens are a contrast of turf, artificial lawn, pebbled borders, stone flagged patio and pathways.

This property is currently available on Rightmove for a guide price of £1,250,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing call: 01484 627641.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Incredible views Potential buyers will be able to see the stunning Newmillerdam landscapes from the property's balcony. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern Kitchen Cook up a storm in the property's modern kitchen with a feature island. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Spacious Living Room The living room is incredibly spacious Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Plush Dressing Room The property has six bedrooms and five bathrooms as well as a stunning dressing room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5