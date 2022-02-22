Right next to the famous dam, this four bedroom property has a front Yorkshire stone forecourt, in addition to its double garage.

With original features in its eighteenth century wing, the house has undergone recent refurbishment and its rooms are spacious, and contemporary.

​The landscaped and tiered gardens of Cobble Cottage are as much to be admired as its interior​, with a lawn and patio terraces.

​There’s a summer house too, with power and underfloor heating.

A spacious hallway connects main house rooms that include a kitchen with utility room, a large lounge with feature mood lighting, a formal dining room, and a ground floor cloakroom.

Two of four bedrooms have en suite facilities, with an added dressing area to one. And there’s a luxurious house bathroom.

Unusually, this home has two entrances and staircases, which could facilitate independent living arrangements.

There are also two boilers, which could be useful should anyone wish to extend the property.​

Cobble Cottage, School Hill, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is for sale with William H Brown estate agents, priced £875,000​. Call 01924 381381.

