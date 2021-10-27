See inside this contemporary style home for sale in a rural Wakefield location

As part of a development from an old boat yard, the Grade ll Listed home has high specifications with open plan living, and country views.

Another attraction could be its proximity to Wakefield centre, just over two miles away, with handy motorway links for commuters.

The kitchen has a linked living or breakfast room. High gloss wall units and display cabinets are matched with a Bosch integrated oven, Zanussi four ring gas hob and integrated dishwasher.

The breakfast room has a recessed open fire and stripped pine units, and leads out to a paved sun terrace.

There’s an open fire in the living room, then, again through an archway, the formal dining or family room has a wood burning stove.

Another archway leads to a study and inner hall, with cloakroom off.

Four bedrooms on the first floor include one that has a luxurious en suite with a sunken bath and shower cubicle, plus fitted wardrobes.

This and three further bedrooms, including two doubles, are accessed via an open turned staircase and galleried landing. A family shower room completes this floor.

The sun terrace tops the lawned garden with its pathway, flower borders and hedging, and there is a rear courtyard with a seating area and outbuildings. Parking space is plentiful.

This home at Lake Yard, Stanley, Wakefield, is priced £535,000 with Monroe Estate Agents, Leeds. Call 0113 870 4443.

