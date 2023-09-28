See inside this High Ackworth character home within a small and select development

This appealing property is a barn conversion and restoration from the original coach house of Ackworth New Hall.

There are nine properties within the development of Ackworth Park Farm, in its quiet location and private setting at the end of a long driveway.

The property, with coach house style windows, has a raft of modern features and comforts within its character walls; these include under floor heating throughout the ground floor rooms, and an open plan, high spec fitted breakfast kitchen.

A large and comfortable, beamed lounge overlooks the courtyard, while the spacious kitchen and diner has a central breakfast island with storage and seating, and a rear door that leads out to a terrace overlooking the enclosed lawned garden.

Three large and individually styled double bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a fully tiled, modern house bathroom with four-piece suite, that includes both bath and walk-in shower.

A main bedroom has its own contemporary en-suite shower room with a hand wash basin within a fitted vanity unit.

There's an open courtyard style frontage to the property, with a pathway around its perimeter.

The property also has allocated parking, a garage and a larger than average private, lawned and fenced garden, with a patio seating area and open, far-reaching views of fields and countryside.

There is a wide range of shops, services and amenities in the village of Ackworth, with numerous walks and trails in the pretty surrounding countryside, and easy access to transport links including the main motorway network.

Ackworth Park Farm, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth is for sale at a price of £490,000, with eXp UK Yorkshire and the Humber.

Call 0800 358 1796 for more information.

Ackworth Park Farm, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth The rear lawned garden with open countryside views.

Ackworth Park Farm, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth The open plan breakfast kitchen and diner.

Ackworth Park Farm, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth The fitted kitchen with central island.

Ackworth Park Farm, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth The beamed lounge overlooks the courtyard.