See inside this luxury, high spec Wakefield home with energy saving technology

Chevet House​ is a modern​, stone built​, detached family home, ​with stunning views, walks and cycleways all around, yet close to the pubs and restaurants of Newmillerdam.

The high spec yet economical property's special features include underfloor heating, a security system, ​and solar panels ​plus an air source heat pump​.

W​ith a plot of an acre, the house sits back from the road, while automated gates open to the driveway with parking space, and a detached double garage.

​A reception hallway with high​-gloss tiled floor, ​and built​-in cupboards​, has an open staircase ​to a gallery landing​.

​Double doors lea​d through to ​a formal dining area with feature windows overlooking the rear garden​.

​Next to ​a family room ​is the breakfast kitchen with ​fitted units, ​granite worktops​, ​and built​-in appliances​.

​There's a lovely garden room​, and a rear entrance hall with access to utility and plant room​s.

​Off a further hallway is a home office and adjacent study, ​a cloakroom​, then the light and spacious, ​double aspect living room.

​From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with underfloor heating​, a walk-in wardrobe​, and a large en​ suite bathroom​.

​Two further bedrooms ​also have dressing areas and en​ suite shower rooms.

​On the second floor​ are two further bedrooms with shower rooms, ​a study area and​ a walk-in wardrobe​.

​Established and private gardens ​have lawns with stone-paved patio areas.

Planning ​permission is current to extend the ​house, application number 23/02352/FUL ​with document​s available on request​.

​Chevet House, Lodge Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield​, is for sale at £1,950,000, with Holroyd Miller Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 299494​.

The property's reception hallway, open staircase and gallery landing.

The glossy, high spec breakfast kitchen.

A spacious dining area has views over the garden.

Stylish open plan living.