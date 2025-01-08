See inside this luxury, high spec Wakefield home with energy saving technology

Chevet House is a modern, stone built, detached family home, with stunning views, walks and cycleways all around, yet close to the pubs and restaurants of Newmillerdam.
The high spec yet economical property's special features include underfloor heating, a security system, and solar panels plus an air source heat pump.
With a plot of an acre, the house sits back from the road, while automated gates open to the driveway with parking space, and a detached double garage.
A reception hallway with high-gloss tiled floor, and built-in cupboards, has an open staircase to a gallery landing.
Double doors lead through to a formal dining area with feature windows overlooking the rear garden.
Next to a family room is the breakfast kitchen with fitted units, granite worktops, and built-in appliances.
There's a lovely garden room, and a rear entrance hall with access to utility and plant rooms.
Off a further hallway is a home office and adjacent study, a cloakroom, then the light and spacious, double aspect living room.
From the first floor landing is a main bedroom with underfloor heating, a walk-in wardrobe, and a large en suite bathroom.
Two further bedrooms also have dressing areas and en suite shower rooms.
On the second floor are two further bedrooms with shower rooms, a study area and a walk-in wardrobe.
Established and private gardens have lawns with stone-paved patio areas.
Planning permission is current to extend the house, application number 23/02352/FUL with documents available on request.
Chevet House, Lodge Lane, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,950,000, with Holroyd Miller Estate Agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 299494.
