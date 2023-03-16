See inside this stunning, and little bit quirky, barn conversion

This very spacious barn conversion has rustic charm with stunning features such as an inglenook stone fireplace, a mezzanine area, and an open plan dining kitchen.

Within the quiet Kirklees hamlet of Rookery Farm, Chapel Barn's modern, comfortable interior with underfloor heating throughout has ample family space.

An oak entrance porch leads the way in to the timber-beamed property.

The bright, open plan dining kitchen has a full range of fitted shaker-style units and appliances that include a built-in AEG fridge and freezer unit, an integrated Kenwood dishwasher, and an AEG washer-dryer. A Prestige five-ring cooker has a stainless steel splash back and hood.

From the hallway with an exposed brick column are oak doors to a ground floor w.c. and the lounge, and a staircase up with footlights.

Dual aspect windows allow a flood of light in to the lounge, with its exposed brick wall, stone chimney breast and Inglenook fireplace, that contains a cast-iron Morso Squirrel multi-fuel clear view stove on a raised stone hearth.

From the light and airy first floor landing with a part-exposed timber truss, beams and batons, are three bedrooms and the house bathroom. A .

An 18th century solid timber ladder leads up to a versatile mezzanine area that could be a home office, recreational space or library.

One large beamed bedroom has a modern en suite shower room, also with exposed timber beams. Two further bedrooms have beamed ceilings and one has a built-in wardrobe with far reaching views through the windows towards Emley Moor Mast.

The luxury house bathroom includes both bath and shower, with a wash basin in vanity unit, and a chrome heated towel rail.

Chapel Barn is on the fringe of Rookery Farm hamlet and is one of several converted barns.

It has a front garden with lawn and patio, and a further side patio area with a sheltered pergola. Hardstanding, a shed and an end battery garage with light and power are further facilities.

Chapel Barn, Wakefield Road, Grange Moor, is for sale at £400,000 with Simon Blyth estate agent, tel. 01484 603399.

1 . Chapel Barn, Wakefield Road, Grange Moor The approach to the attractive Grange Moor property. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

2 . Chapel Barn, Wakefield Road, Grange Moor The large dining kitchen has fitted Shaker style units with a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

3 . Chapel Barn, Wakefield Road, Grange Moor An Inglenook fireplace with stone chimney breast and an exposed brick wall feature in the spacious lounge. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

4 . Chapel Barn, Wakefield Road, Grange Moor This 18th century timber ladder leads up to a versatile mezzanine area. Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent Photo Sales