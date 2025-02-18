See inside this super-high spec home with five bedroom suites

Described by the selling agents as ‘one of the most architecturally stunning houses in Yorkshire’, The Manor has a tiled driveway and stunning, lawned and landscaped grounds.

With abundant entertainment space, it has an extremely versatile, high spec interior that can’t fail to impress.

There’s a bespoke floating staircase, polished concrete floors, and feature LED lighting.

With spacious, open plan living style, the ground floor of this home includes a fabulous kitchen diner, a formal living room, a cinema room, a home gym, and the indoor swimming pool.

The bespoke kitchen features quartz worktops and breakfast bar, with integrated Miele and Gaggenau appliances including a full-height wine fridge.

A purpose-designed gym leads to both a steam room and the swimming pool, and has views of the garden.

On the lower ground floor is a contemporary snug, a staff kitchen, a utility space, and two guest bedroom suites.

Three further bedroom suites are on the first floor. The principal suite has a super-stylish bathroom and a fitted out, walk-in wardrobe, then there are double doors to a private balcony that overlooks the impressive west-facing garden.

Bedroom two features a striking, oversized window, a mezzanine bed deck, and walk-in wardrobe, and both this and the remaining bedroom are en suite.

An outdoor porcelain-tiled terrace adjoins substantial lawned gardens, that have an outdoor kitchen, and entertaining space.

There is plenty of private parking and a double garage.

The Manor, Farrer Lane, Oulton, West Yorkshire, is currently for sale at a price of £2,995,000, with Monroe Estate Agents, tel. 01937 534755.

1 . The Manor, Farrer Lane, Oulton, West Yorkshire A view of the striking architecture of The Manor. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . The Manor, Farrer Lane, Oulton, West Yorkshire The bespoke 'floating' staircase. Photo: Monroe Estate Agents Photo Sales