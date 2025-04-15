See inside this 'superbly finished' and naturally bright £1.4m home

​Carefully extended, the property offers light and spacious accommodation, with four double bedrooms.

​ An impressive hallway with gallery landing has inbuilt furniture, and a cloaks cupboard.

The triple-aspect living room has glazed doors to the patio and gardens, and is made cosy by a gas coal-effect fire, while the dining room with drinks cabinet has stunning garden views.

Within the high spec kitchen is a dining bay overlooking the gardens, and a modern island unit with breakfast bar. Twin doors open to the garden.

High-quality integrated appliances include Miele ovens, a Liebherr fridge freezer, an integrated dishwasher, and Blanco twin sinks with waste disposal and cooker tap. There’s also a larder unit, induction hob and hot plate.

A separate utility room is furnished, and there's a w.c..

The garden room has a high-angled ceiling line with windows showcasing the gardens. Like most of the house, it is wired for sound, and has glazed doors to outside.

From the first floor landing is a study area with in-built furniture, then bedrooms which include a principal suite with luxury bathroom featuring a double-ended bath, a large shower and twin washbasins. Dressing rooms have inbuilt furniture.

One other bedroom is en suite​, and a house bathroom​ has a wet​-room​-style shower​.

Half of the house​ has underfloor heating, ​and there is external lighting and​ an alarm system.

​A cobbled driveway provi​des parking, and access to the integral garage​, with power and light.

​This home has large, lawned gardens with a stream, a terraced area, and a view of the village church.

​​Sycamore House, Molly Hurst Lane, Woolley​, £1,400,000, Simon Blyth, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

1 . Sycamore House, Molly Hurst Lane, Woolley​, Wakefield A bright and modern breakfast kitchen with diner has access to the garden. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

2 . Sycamore House, Molly Hurst Lane, Woolley​, Wakefield The relaxing garden room, or second sitting room. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales

3 . Sycamore House, Molly Hurst Lane, Woolley​, Wakefield The triple aspect lounge has a modern coal-effect fire and media wall. Photo: Skywall Photography Photo Sales