See inside this 'superbly finished' and naturally bright £1.4m home

This stone detached home with a high spec kitchen and bathrooms also has a lovely garden and sits within a peaceful cul-de-sac in the sought-after village of Woolley.
By Sally Burton
Published 15th Apr 2025, 14:05 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 14:08 BST

​Carefully extended, the property offers light and spacious accommodation, with four double bedrooms.

​ An impressive hallway with gallery landing has inbuilt furniture, and a cloaks cupboard.

The triple-aspect living room has glazed doors to the patio and gardens, and is made cosy by a gas coal-effect fire, while the dining room with drinks cabinet has stunning garden views.

Within the high spec kitchen is a dining bay overlooking the gardens, and a modern island unit with breakfast bar. Twin doors open to the garden.

High-quality integrated appliances include Miele ovens, a Liebherr fridge freezer, an integrated dishwasher, and Blanco twin sinks with waste disposal and cooker tap. There’s also a larder unit, induction hob and hot plate.

A separate utility room is furnished, and there's a w.c..

The garden room has a high-angled ceiling line with windows showcasing the gardens. Like most of the house, it is wired for sound, and has glazed doors to outside.

From the first floor landing is a study area with in-built furniture, then bedrooms which include a principal suite with luxury bathroom featuring a double-ended bath, a large shower and twin washbasins. Dressing rooms have inbuilt furniture.

One other bedroom is en suite​, and a house bathroom​ has a wet​-room​-style shower​.

Half of the house​ has underfloor heating, ​and there is external lighting and​ an alarm system.

​A cobbled driveway provi​des parking, and access to the integral garage​, with power and light.

​This home has large, lawned gardens with a stream, a terraced area, and a view of the village church.

​​Sycamore House, Molly Hurst Lane, Woolley​, £1,400,000, Simon Blyth, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

A bright and modern breakfast kitchen with diner has access to the garden.

A bright and modern breakfast kitchen with diner has access to the garden.

The relaxing garden room, or second sitting room.

The relaxing garden room, or second sitting room.

The triple aspect lounge has a modern coal-effect fire and media wall.

The triple aspect lounge has a modern coal-effect fire and media wall.

The high spec kitchen, finished by KC Kitchens, has a range of modern integrated appliances.

The high spec kitchen, finished by KC Kitchens, has a range of modern integrated appliances.

