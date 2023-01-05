News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A view of The Cottage, that is situated between Sandal and Newmillerdam, across part of its lawned garden.

See inside this totally stunning cottage - for sale in a Wakefield hot spot

This Grade ll listed cottage between Sandal and Newmillerdam has a contemporary interior, blending old and new to give exceptional comfort with character.

By Sally Burton
1 hour ago

The detached property is spacious with four double bedrooms, and three modern bath or shower rooms.

Lawned and tiered gardens, and a fabulous entertaining area add to the attractions, with a versatile garden room.

Underfloor heating features in many rooms, including the hallway that leads to a plant room, a shower room, and the kitchen with diner.

The high gloss kitchen has fitted units and appliances that include a five-ring Neff induction ceramic hob and oven, while a splashback has integrated smart TV. There's a pantry, a breakfast island, and built-in fridge and dishwasher. The dining area has bifold doors with integral blinds, while the bright family room has full length windows.Window seats feature in a beamed sitting room, with inglenook fireplace and multifuel stove.

Two ground floor bedrooms with vaulted ceilings include one with wardrobes, and a stone fireplace with cast iron open fire. Its en-suite includes a thermostatic rainfall shower.

The second has open views. A loft hatch leads to attic space.A first floor gallery landing with oak balustrade has a timber truss, stone wall and oak floor.

One of two bedrooms here has window seats, and a stylish en suite.In the house bathroom is a washbasin on marble stand, a roll-top bathtub and a quadrant-style wet room.

Gardens are stunning, with a stone pathway to the front door and a date stone reading 1654.

A stone-flagged area overlooking the valley stretches to the cedar-clad, multi-purpose studio.Entertainment space includes a flagged patio, spotlights, a waterfall feature, and views extending to Emley Moor.

There is ample parking space plus garaging.

Offers over £900,000 are invited for The Cottage, Newmillerdam, by Simon Blyth estate agents. Call 01226 731730.

MORE PROPERTY: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-family-four-bed-semi-is-a-great-option-for-sale-in-castleford-3974217

1. nybn-12-01-23-park-YOR

Overview of the property's stunning outdoor areas.

Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent

Photo Sales

2. nybn-12-01-23-park-YOR

The plush, contemporary style open plan interior.

Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent

Photo Sales

3. The Cottage, Newmillerdam

The well equipped kitchen has fitted units and appliances that include a five ring Neff induction ceramic hob with extractor hood, and a shoulder level oven, with Neff slide and hide ovens and warming drawer. A ceramic splashback has an integrated smart TV function. There's a pantry and a breakfast island, plus built-in fridge and dishwasher.

Photo: Simon Blyth, estate agent

Photo Sales

4. The Cottage, Newmillerdam

Family and dining areas with bi fold doors out to patio space - perfect for entertaining and indoor to outdoor living.

Photo: Simon Blyth estate agent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3