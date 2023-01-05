See inside this totally stunning cottage - for sale in a Wakefield hot spot

This Grade ll listed cottage between Sandal and Newmillerdam has a contemporary interior, blending old and new to give exceptional comfort with character.

The detached property is spacious with four double bedrooms, and three modern bath or shower rooms.

Lawned and tiered gardens, and a fabulous entertaining area add to the attractions, with a versatile garden room.

Underfloor heating features in many rooms, including the hallway that leads to a plant room, a shower room, and the kitchen with diner.

The high gloss kitchen has fitted units and appliances that include a five-ring Neff induction ceramic hob and oven, while a splashback has integrated smart TV. There's a pantry, a breakfast island, and built-in fridge and dishwasher. The dining area has bifold doors with integral blinds, while the bright family room has full length windows.Window seats feature in a beamed sitting room, with inglenook fireplace and multifuel stove.

Two ground floor bedrooms with vaulted ceilings include one with wardrobes, and a stone fireplace with cast iron open fire. Its en-suite includes a thermostatic rainfall shower.

The second has open views. A loft hatch leads to attic space.A first floor gallery landing with oak balustrade has a timber truss, stone wall and oak floor.

One of two bedrooms here has window seats, and a stylish en suite.In the house bathroom is a washbasin on marble stand, a roll-top bathtub and a quadrant-style wet room.

Gardens are stunning, with a stone pathway to the front door and a date stone reading 1654.

A stone-flagged area overlooking the valley stretches to the cedar-clad, multi-purpose studio.Entertainment space includes a flagged patio, spotlights, a waterfall feature, and views extending to Emley Moor.

There is ample parking space plus garaging.

Offers over £900,000 are invited for The Cottage, Newmillerdam, by Simon Blyth estate agents. Call 01226 731730.

Overview of the property's stunning outdoor areas.

The plush, contemporary style open plan interior.

The well equipped kitchen has fitted units and appliances that include a five ring Neff induction ceramic hob with extractor hood, and a shoulder level oven, with Neff slide and hide ovens and warming drawer. A ceramic splashback has an integrated smart TV function. There's a pantry and a breakfast island, plus built-in fridge and dishwasher.

Family and dining areas with bi fold doors out to patio space - perfect for entertaining and indoor to outdoor living.