See inside this unique home that borders a Wakefield golf course

With three double bedrooms, this home has modern and flexible living accommodation, with landscaped gardens and an attached double garage.

Both Waterton Park and Waterton Park golf course are close by, along with the many shops and services to be found in Walton.

Large, double glazed windows and glass doors allow natural light to flood the interior of this home, that has warm air vent heating throughout.

A reception hall with dining area has two sets of sliding doors, with doors and steps to various rooms.

A teak cantilever staircase is a feature in itself, leading to the first floor landing.The kitchen with breakfast room has fitted units with some integrated appliances. A utility room and pantry provide further facilities, the former giving access to the garden, a workshop and a boiler room.

Floor to ceiling windows showcase the garden from the living room, that has a gas fire with feature surround. Stairs and glass doors are either side of the chimney breast.

From the office is a door through to the sun room with a skylight and wood flooring,Three double bedrooms and a house bathroom are on the first floor. Two bedrooms have wardrobe facilities.Attractive lawned and landscaped gardens with stone flagged patios almost surround the house, with established trees and plants.

There's a double garage with added parking space on the driveway.

This property in The Balk, Walton, Wakefield, is for sale priced £750,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call 01924 291294 for details.

