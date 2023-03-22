See inside this unique property, near Pontefract centre but with a stunning garden

This semi-detached home has individual style that shows off its many original features while adding bespoke modern design, and family comforts.

With five bedrooms, it's a larger type character home, and has a great location close to Pontefract town centre.

Its south-facing garden is fabulous too, with added workshop facilities, storage, and an outside loo, and there's off-road parking for several vehicles on the driveway.

On the ground floor is an elegant hallway with staircase up, that leads to various rooms including a spacious lounge, a formal dining room, a study or home office, and a guest suite with shower room that could prove useful in many different ways.

A large open-plan kitchen with diner and family room is on the lower ground floor and has its original stone floor, along with a multi-fuel stove. Large windows flood the whole area with natural light, and there’s access to the garden.

There's also a sizeable utility room with built-in storage and another versatile room that could serve well as a second study or a playroom.

Up on the first floor are four large double bedrooms, two of which have bespoke fitted wardrobes, along with a very stylish house bathroom with four-piece suite.

To the front of the house is a gravel driveway with parking, and a pathway with raised borders, shrubs and bushes, to a link detached workshop or outhouse with a separate WC and wood storage room.

The expansive lawned rear garden that can be something of a sun trap but with shade provided by mature trees, has Indian stone patio areas, one with a brick-built BBQ.

This unique home in Mayor's Walk, Pontefract, is for sale priced at £500,000, with Strike,Yorkshire.

More details at www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132796961#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Mayor's Walk, Pontefract A bright entrance hallway, with staircase up, leads into the house. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales

2 . Mayor's Walk, Pontefract A reception room with stunning central fireplace and fitted shelving. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales

3 . Mayor's Walk, Pontefract The dining room is filled with natural light and again has a central fireplace, with decorative features such as deep skirting boards. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales

4 . Mayor's Walk, Pontefract The open plan kitchen and diner with family space is bright and roomy, with a door out to the garden. Photo: Strike Yorkshire Photo Sales