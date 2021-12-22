See inside this welcoming stone-built home for sale near Pontefract

Set over three floors, its lower ground level consists of a large, flexible use family room, while the ground floor, with an entrance hallway, has a modern breakfast kitchen with fitted timber units and granite style work tops.
The lounge and diner, with oak flooring and a recessed living flame gas fire, has French doors through to an inner hallway.
A family bathroom is included in the ground floor accommodation, with a well equipped utility room that has an external side entrance.
Three double bedrooms on the first floor include a master bedroom with a contemporary style en-suite facility, and there is a separate w.c. to another bedroom.
Remote control wooden gates give access to the rear of the house, where there is a charming lawned garden with a decked patio, a private pebbled area, and a timber greenhouse.
Along with a detached double garage there is ample parking space on the tarmac driveway.
The driveway leads up to and around the side of the property, with a front stone wall, a variety of trees and shrubs.
26, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, is priced at £375,000, with Enfields estate agents, Pontefract.
Call 01927 233124 for more information.