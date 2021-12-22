See inside this welcoming stone-built home for sale near Pontefract

Set over three floors, its lower ground level consists of a large, flexible use family room, while the ground floor, with an entrance hallway, has a modern breakfast kitchen with fitted timber units and granite style work tops.

The lounge and diner, with oak flooring and a recessed living flame gas fire, has French doors through to an inner hallway.

A family bathroom is included in the ground floor accommodation, with a well equipped utility room that has an external side entrance.

Three double bedrooms on the first floor include a master bedroom with a contemporary style en-suite facility, and there is a separate w.c. to another bedroom.

Remote control wooden gates give access to the rear of the house, where there is a charming lawned garden with a decked patio, a private pebbled area, and a timber greenhouse.

Along with a detached double garage there is ample parking space on the tarmac driveway.

The driveway leads up to and around the side of the property, with a front stone wall, a variety of trees and shrubs.

26, Wakefield Road, Ackworth, is priced at £375,000, with Enfields estate agents, Pontefract.

Call 01927 233124 for more information.

1. A garden with privacy The rear lawned, and enclosed garden. Photo Sales

2. Comfort and style A lounge area within the light and spacious property. Photo Sales

3. A modern, fitted kitchen Natural light floods in to the kitchen through the large windows. Photo Sales

4. A contemporary style bathroom Black and white works well for this stunning bathroom. Photo Sales