See the bar, games room and more within this unique home for sale near Pontefract

It has so much within its walls, with a games room, a gym, an annexe, and a feature bar with family room that has bi-fold doors to an outer terrace.

An open plan kitchen with breakfast room has solid wood kitchen units with granite work surfaces, and some ntegral appliances with space for a Range cooker.

The split level living room is impressive, with original ceiling beams, stone walls and a huge feature fireplace with stone chimney breast and a gas fire. French doors lead outside .

You step down to the dining area, that has a fireplace with dual fuel burner, and full length windows.

A snug or TV room and a w.c. are added ground floor facilities.

At lower level is a games room, a home gym, a utility area and access to the wine cellar. There’s also a bedroom and a shower room. This area could become an annexe, with the utility as a kitchen.

Four double bedrooms and a house bathroom with feature bath and a wet room style shower area are on the first floor. One bedroom has a step down dressing area, with a spa bath.

Some bedrooms have fitted or built in wardrobes and one has a vaulted ceiling with beams.

A terrace accessed from the bar lies in front of the house, where there is a lawned garden with a pond. An Indian stone patio currently hosts a hot tub.

Lawns and shrubs extend round the side and rear of the house. A gated driveway provides plenty of parking.

This property in Estcourt Road, Darrington, is priced £870,000 with Logic Real Estate. Call 01977 806666 for details.

