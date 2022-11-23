News you can trust since 1852
This unique home has lawned gardens to the front and rear of the house.

See the sun room and stunning rear garden with this property in Fairburn

This four-bedroom detached house is situated in the attractive village of Fairburn, and offers open plan living features, a sun room, and a large and enclosed lawned garden among its facilities.

By Sally Burton
4 minutes ago

Its interior includes an entrance hallway with a w.c. off and stairs to the first floor, that leads to a kitchen with breakfast room.

The kitchen is fitted with a full range of units and some integrated appliances that include a dishwasher. A separate utility room has fitted units, underfloor heating and doors to the rear garden, the two garages and a home office.

Within the open plan living and dining area is the living room with bow window looking out over the front garden. A feature fireplace contains an electric fire.

The dining area window has rear garden views, and a sliding patio door through to the insulated sun room. This in turn has doors out to a patio seating area and the wider garden.

Two integral garages have power and lighting, along with a useful office, that has a wall-mounted electric heater.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes, and one with an en suite shower room. A main house bathroom includes both bath and shower.

A double-gate driveway gives parking space for several cars, and there are lawned gardens to both the front and rear of the house.

The rear garden is extensive with a curved Indian stone pathway to a raised decked seating area that has a leafy backdrop and looks across the lawn to the house. Established trees and shrubs surround the secure and child-friendly, walled garden space.

Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley, is for sale with Logic Real Estate, with an asking price of £550,000. Call 01977 806666 for more information.

Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley

A rear view of the house, with sun room and patio area.

Photo: Logic Real Estate

Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley

Looking across the rear lawned garden from a decked seating area away from the house.

Photo: Logic Real Estate

Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley

A feature fireplace and double aspect windows add to the appeal of this spacious lounge.

Photo: Logic Real Estate

Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley

A lovely sun room is surrounded by garden.

Photo: Logic Real Estate

