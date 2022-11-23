See the sun room and stunning rear garden with this property in Fairburn

This four-bedroom detached house is situated in the attractive village of Fairburn, and offers open plan living features, a sun room, and a large and enclosed lawned garden among its facilities.

Its interior includes an entrance hallway with a w.c. off and stairs to the first floor, that leads to a kitchen with breakfast room.

The kitchen is fitted with a full range of units and some integrated appliances that include a dishwasher. A separate utility room has fitted units, underfloor heating and doors to the rear garden, the two garages and a home office.

Within the open plan living and dining area is the living room with bow window looking out over the front garden. A feature fireplace contains an electric fire.

The dining area window has rear garden views, and a sliding patio door through to the insulated sun room. This in turn has doors out to a patio seating area and the wider garden.

Two integral garages have power and lighting, along with a useful office, that has a wall-mounted electric heater.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms, three with built-in wardrobes, and one with an en suite shower room. A main house bathroom includes both bath and shower.

A double-gate driveway gives parking space for several cars, and there are lawned gardens to both the front and rear of the house.

The rear garden is extensive with a curved Indian stone pathway to a raised decked seating area that has a leafy backdrop and looks across the lawn to the house. Established trees and shrubs surround the secure and child-friendly, walled garden space.

Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley, is for sale with Logic Real Estate, with an asking price of £550,000. Call 01977 806666 for more information.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/a-striking-barn-conversion-with-gardens-has-come-on-the-market-in-wakefield-3921856

1. Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley A rear view of the house, with sun room and patio area. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales

2. Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley Looking across the rear lawned garden from a decked seating area away from the house. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales

3. Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley A feature fireplace and double aspect windows add to the appeal of this spacious lounge. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales

4. Conifers, Rawfield Lane, Fairburn, Knottingley A lovely sun room is surrounded by garden. Photo: Logic Real Estate Photo Sales