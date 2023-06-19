This stunning farmhouse, bordering the Nidderdale Area of Great outstanding Beauty, is the main prize in a draw that will support Blood Cancer UK.

The winner of the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, will get the keys to a beautifully renovated, 17th century, hillside home located close to the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The charming period stone farmhouse also comes with a guest cottage, so has four-bedrooms in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes mortgage free - with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner can decide to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

Local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve an annual rental value of almost £50,000.

With stunning views across the valley, the house also has five acres of manicured grounds and gardens.

Rooms inside the carefully updated farmhouse, with contemporary style, feature original beams, timber floors and original stone work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the kitchen is an Aga cooker, and a spacious garden room that fills with natural light and is great for entertaining in the summer, has a contemporary wood burning stove to cosy it up for the cooler months of the year.

The farmhouse kitchen of the prize property has fitted units with a central island, and an Aga cooker. A utility room has Miele appliances.

There's a comfortable sitting room with a traditional fireplace, and a dedicated breakfast and dining room, reception hall, and utility room with miele appliances.

Upstairs has a main bedroom boasting an ensuite bathroom and a dressing room - as well as two further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The outbuildings consist of a former granary that has been converted into a two storey, one-bedroom guest cottage with dining area and bathrooms. The adjoining garage has been extended to provide a workshop and home office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gardens include a raised terrace with steps down to south-facing mature and private gardens with trimmed hedges and layer beds. These give way to a yew parterre with path to the lower perimeter lawn, with paddocks beyond.

A cosy sitting room within the farmhouse, with lovely views.

Just below the garages is another terraced garden with raised beds and a glazed potting shed.

The Victorian spa town of Harrogate with its great range of services and attractions is only seven miles away, and the property is close to the pretty Nidderdale villages of Hampsthwaite and Birtswith, with artisan shops, cafes, pubs, a doctor surgery and primary school.

By supporting Blood Cancer UK, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire - will help fund new research projects into saving the lives of children who, because of the nature of their blood cancer, currently have some of the poorest outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £100,000 and has a target of at least £1,000,000.

A beamed bedroom in the Granary guest cottage that comes with the farmhouse.

The draw is backed by Olivier Award winning actress and Blood Cancer UK supporter, Celia Imrie, who has been involved with the charity since appearing in the film Calendar Girls as Celia - alongside Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Penelope Wilton, and Dame Julie Waters – 20 years ago this September.

The film tells the story about a group of friends from the Women’s Institute inspired to shoot their own Pirelli style nude calendar to raise funds for Blood Cancer UK - after one of them, Angela Baker, tragically lost her husband John to non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in July 1998.

Celia was reunited with original Calendar Girls Tricia Stewart and Lynda Logan, as well as Lynda's husband Terry, the famous calendar’s photographer - to mark the launch of Blood Cancer UK’s latest partnership with Omaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Calendar Girls was released. Getting to know the original girls was such a privilege, what they’ve achieved is truly inspirational, I’ve supported Blood Cancer UK ever since I first met them.

“This second partnership with Omaze is wonderful – the previous draw raised huge awareness and an incredible £1,000,000 for the charity.

"We’re all hoping this house will do just as well, it’s supporting such an important charity. Blood Cancer UK’s research plays a pivotal role in the battle to beat blood cancer and everyone who enters the draw is helping to support this incredibly worthwhile cause.”

South facing mature gardens have views of glorious open countryside beyond.

Original Calendar Girls Tricia and Lynda are delighted the latest Omaze house is in their native Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “We’re very proud to be partnering with Blood Cancer UK again for our latest house draw in Yorkshire. By offering this beautiful property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences.

“We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £13,250,000 for good causes across the UK.”

In addition to winning the Grand Prize house, people who enter the draw by midnight on Sunday, July 9, will also be in with the chance to win a brand-new Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, worth over £100,000.

The all electric German speed machine produces a whopping 563BHP which propels the car to 0-62mph in just 4.1secs and a top speed of 149mph - while still providing a range of 278 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire are available now at www.omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on July 30, 2023 for online entries and August 1, 2023 for postal entries.

For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk. No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only.